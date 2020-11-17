Allegiant to offer 4 new Las Vegas routes

Travelers will be able to book flights between Spokane, Orange County, Asheville, N.C. and Flint, Michigan, early next year the airline announced Tuesday.

Allegiant unveils a new Golden Knights-themed plane at McCarran with the new Allegiant Stadium still under construction in the distance on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Allegiant Air is set to offer 15 new routes early next year, including four new flights to and from Las Vegas.

Travelers will be able to book flights between McCarran International Airport and Spokane International Airport in Spokane, Washington; John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California; Asheville, North Carolina’s Asheville Regional Airport; and Flint Bishop International Airport in Michigan, the airline announced Tuesday.

“We’re excited to offer travelers another gateway into Southern California, as well as into the Pacific Northwest in 2021,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue in a statement. “We are continuing to expand Allegiant’s network to provide customers with even more convenient, nonstop options for any travel occasion.”

The new routes launch in February and March and will bring the number of routes that Allegiant offers out of McCarran to 62.

The Asheville route marks the longest flight Allegiant offers from Las Vegas at 1,824 miles.

To celebrate the new routes Allegiant is offering special fares including one-way tickets to and from McCarran as low as $49 to Spokane, $39 to Orange County, $79 to Asheville and $59 to Flint.

