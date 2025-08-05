Allegiant Travel posts quarterly loss amid rising expenses

The Las Vegas-based parent company of Allegiant Air is also selling its money-losing Sunseeker resort in southwest Florida.

‘Where is the water going to come from?’: Activists oppose new proposed Vegas airport

Long wait ahead for next action on new planned Vegas airport

Las Vegas is down on its luck as tourism drops. Why it’s kind of California’s fault

An Allegiant Air plane lands at Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Allegiant Air’s parent company flew into the red last quarter amid a big jump in expenses.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co. this week reported a net loss of $65.2 million, or $3.62 per share, for the three months ending June 30. During the same period last year, it booked a profit of $13.7 million, or 75 cents per share.

It logged $689.4 million in revenue this past quarter, up 3.5 percent year-over-year, and $756.9 million in expenses, up 19.9 percent.

Last month, the company announced it was selling its money-losing Sunseeker resort in southwest Florida.

Allegiant CEO Greg Anderson said the airline — the seventh-busiest commercial air carrier at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport — offered 37,000 flights in the second quarter.

Anderson said that although late-summer bookings are predictably low, the future outlook is brighter as the airline transitions its fleet from Airbus jets to more economical Boeing MAX planes.

“We are encouraged by improving consumer confidence and are cautiously optimistic as recent bookings suggest strengthening of domestic demand in the second half of the year, as compared to previous levels,” Anderson said in a release. “Keep in mind, however, that third quarter remains our seasonally weakest quarter of the year given the last few weeks of August and most of September represent the lowest period for leisure travel during the year.”

The company said aircraft delivery from the Boeing Co. has shown improvement, meaning the airline will be adding more fuel-efficient Boeing MAX 8 jets with a capacity of 190 passengers to replace its fleet of Airbus jets with capacities that range from 156 to 180 seats.

Allegiant negotiated a $200 million sale of the Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor to New York investment giant Blackstone. The deal is expected to close in September.

Allegiant developed Sunseeker, but the project suffered setbacks from the pandemic and hurricanes and steep financial losses.

An ultra-low-cost airline, Allegiant is known for flying from small, underserved cities to warm-weather vacation spots, often without competition on its routes.

It flew 941,675 Las Vegas passengers in the first half of 2025, 3.7 percent of the total number of passengers at Reid International.

Allegiant flies 131 weekly flights between 50 destinations and Las Vegas, with Fresno, California; Bellingham, Washington; and McAllen, Texas, its most popular destinations.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.