Allegiant Travel reports $6.9M in first-quarter income

After a year of layoffs and financial losses, Allegiant Air’s parent company eked out a profit in the first quarter.

Dignitaries and team members gather as Allegiant unveils a new Golden Knights-themed plane at McCarran on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

After a year of layoffs and financial losses, Allegiant Air’s parent company squeaked out a profit in the first quarter as the economy picks itself up and people start flying more.

Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co. on Tuesday said it earned $6.9 million in net income in the three months ended March 31, compared with a $33 million loss during the same period last year.

Revenue fell hard, dropping 31.8 percent year-over-year to $279.1 million in the first quarter, but expenses fell even more, sliding 51.7 percent to $254.5 million.

Allegiant Chairman and CEO Maurice “Maury” Gallagher said in a news release that average daily bookings for March and April surpassed the same period in 2019, a year before the coronavirus outbreak shut off much of the economy and devastated the travel industry as people stayed home and avoided crowds over fear of getting infected.

“During the past year, in the face of this terrible pandemic, we were focused on improving ourselves. I believe we have done that,” Gallagher said. “We have improved our cost structure substantially. Our balance sheet is in excellent shape.”

Allegiant, a deep-discount carrier, is known for flying from small, underserved cities to warm-weather vacation spots, usually without competition on its routes.

After 17 consecutive profitable years, the company reported a loss of $184.1 million in 2020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.