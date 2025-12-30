American Airlines expands service with new Vegas flights

The fourth-busiest carrier at Harry Reid International Airport will double the number of round-trip flights between Las Vegas and O’Hare International Airport to six.

From tourism slump to Tony Hsieh’s will, here are Eli Segall’s top business stories of 2025

American Airlines is boosting the number of flights from its Chicago hub to 75 destinations, doubling the number of operations between O’Hare International Airport and Las Vegas.

Fort Worth, Texas-based American announced the new flights would be implemented in time for spring break travel with the number of round trips expanding from three to six in February. New flight tickets are being sold on American’s website.

“We’re committed to rebuilding our Chicago hub to be stronger and more compelling for our customers, and our 2026 plans are both emblematic of that objective and an exciting way to end a year defined by bold growth and investment at ORD,” Steve Johnson, American’s vice chair and chief strategy officer, said in a release.

“Our continued focus on Chicago during the next year — a year that we celebrate the centennial of American and our 100th year of service at ORD — will make our network even more attractive and continue to enhance the travel experience, improve reliability and introduce more premium options for our customers,” Johnson said. “Strategic investments at O’Hare in 2025 set the stage for a record-breaking 2026, reflecting our unwavering commitment to our customers, team members and the Chicagoland communities we serve, as well as our long-standing legacy to Chicago and O’Hare — and to our shared future.”

The airline, the fourth busiest at Harry Reid International Airport, is adding 100 peak daily departures to its spring schedule with increased service in 75 markets, including popular spring break destinations that include Las Vegas.

The expansion brings peak ORD operations to more than 500 daily departures this spring, representing 30 percent more departures than last spring. Reaching 500 peak daily departures solidifies ORD’s spot as the third-largest hub in American’s global network and among the top 10 largest hub operations of all major U.S. carriers.

By comparison, Las Vegas’ busiest carrier, Southwest Airlines, has 276 daily operations there.

American also announced the extension of summer seasonal service from Chicago to Dublin to operate about a month longer and Paris to operate three months longer than previous seasons.

In the first 11 months of 2025, American has served 4 million passengers to and from Las Vegas.

From Las Vegas, American also offers nonstop flights to and from Dallas-Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, Philadelphia, Phoenix, New York’s Kennedy International Airport, Washington’s Ronald Reagan National Airport and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.