Another month, another drop in passenger counts for Las Vegas airport

Passenger traffic at Harry Reid International Airport continued its decline for the sixth straight month in July, as the total volume faced a tough comparison with July 2024.

Las Vegas’ airport reported 4.8 million passengers for the month, a 5.7 percent decline from a year ago. July 2024 volume was one of three months ever in which the number of passengers exceeded 5 million.

Passenger counts were down both domestically and internationally in July. Domestic travel was off 5.9 percent to 4.4 million, while the number of international passengers fell 3.8 percent to 279,726.

A decline in the number of passengers from Canada continued to affect the airport for the month with totals on Canadian discounter Westjet off 33.6 percent to 44,273 and flagship carrier Air Canada down 24.5 percent to 39,197.

Among the top five domestic air carriers, No. 1 Southwest was off 0.3 percent from a year ago to 1.9 million passengers while No. 2 Spirit Airlines plummeted 42.4 percent to 446,454 passengers. Spirit is flying fewer routes systemwide as it attempts to rebound from financial woes.

Only No. 3 Delta Air Lines (444,897 passengers, up 4.8 percent) and No. 5 United (344,097, up 8.7 percent) had higher counts in July than they had a year earlier.

For the first half of 2025, passenger traffic at Reid declined 4.4 percent to 32.4 million, with domestic passengers down 4.6 percent to 29.8 million and international arrivals and departures off 1.8 percent to 2.1 million passengers.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.