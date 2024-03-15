Arts District hotel to expand next year

A second building will be added to the hotel near downtown Las Vegas as part of its developer’s mixed-use apartment and condo project

The English Hotel, part of the Midtown development, as seen on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Z Life Co. holds an open house Friday, March 15, 2024, to showcase the pricing and layout of residential units in the Midtown project in Las Vegas. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Z Life Co. holds an open house Friday, March 15, 2024, to showcase the pricing and layout of residential units in the Midtown project in Las Vegas. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Z Life Co. holds an open house Friday, March 15, 2024, to showcase the pricing and layout of residential units in the Midtown project in Las Vegas. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The English Hotel is set to expand next year.

The boutique Arts District hotel, which opened in 2022 with 74 rooms, is set to add another building across the street from its original location and will have 120 of what, Anna Olin, chief operating officer and co-founder of the developer behind the English Hotel, Z Life Co., called hotel-condo units.

The hotel-condo units are a mix of studios, one and two-bedroom units that will have kitchens and in-unit washer/dryers and the condo owners will have the option to put the unit into the hotel pool, which is branded with The English Hotel, she said.

Construction on the new English Hotel building should start by the end of this year and take 12 months to complete, Olin said. The expanded hotel will continue to be affiliated with the Marriott hotel brand.

The expansion is part of the first phase of Z Life’s Midtown mixed-use apartment and condo project.

Originally, the first phase of the Midtown project — which looks to add 3,000 residential units and 100,000 square feet of commercial space to the Arts District area over the next 10 years — was to include just residential units and commercial space, not more hotel rooms.

Olin said Z Life decided to change the plans for the first phase of Midtown because investors expressed interest in adding more non-residential units.

“We also have a lot more interest coming in for investment properties in downtown Vegas,” she said. “So this is a great way that we can incorporate investment properties and local properties.”

At an open house event Friday, Z Life also revealed the prices for its first 94 for sale condo units, which should be built along with the expansion of the English Hotel.

The prices for Midtown units will range from $135,000 to $600,000 for the studios, one and two bedroom units with the higher prices for the larger units, Olin said.

Z Life is taking reservations for these first Midtown residential units.

The Midtown project is also set to have retail and office space, but no leases have been signed for this space, Olin said, because Z Life is still trying to determine what type of companies it wants in the project.

In the past, Z Life has said it wants most retail operations to fulfill everyday needs for people and would include businesses like hair salons, banks, convenience and grocery stores, since Midtown is designed as part of a 15-minute city concept where residents won’t need a car to complete their daily routines.

