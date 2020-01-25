Atari wants to build a branded hotel in Las Vegas

Atari announced a licensing agreement Friday with Phoenix developer True North Studio and a firm called GSD Group to build Atari-branded hotels in eight U.S. cities.

The Excalibur, New York-New York and other properties about the Las Vegas Strip during an aerial photo on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas resorts feature plenty of themes, from Paris to ancient Egypt.

Now an iconic video-game company wants a foothold in Southern Nevada’s hotel market.

Atari announced a licensing agreement Friday with Phoenix developer True North Studio and a firm called GSD Group to build Atari-branded hotels in eight U.S. cities.

The first is expected to break ground this year in Phoenix. The others would be in Las Vegas; Denver; San Francisco; San Jose, California; Seattle; Chicago; and Austin, Texas.

It did not provide a timetable for the other locations.

Atari said it will be entitled to 5 percent of the hotels’ revenue and that the projects would have “a focus on the video game universe and the Atari brand.” They would include an e-sport studio, an Atari “gaming playground,” meeting and event space, restaurants, bars and a movie theater.

The hotels are targeted at family or business travelers, Atari said.

Founded in 1972, Atari owns or manages more than 200 games and franchises, including Centipede and Pong.

