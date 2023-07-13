Avelo Airlines adds nonstop flights to new West Coast destination

Fast-growing Avelo announced its sixth destination from Harry Reid International Airport a month after announcing four routes and plans to establish a Las Vegas crew base.

Rapidly growing Avelo Airlines will add new nonstop flights from Las Vegas to Oregon’s Willamette Valley in October, the company announced Thursday.

The Houston-based discount carrier, which last month announced flights to four destinations new to Las Vegas and plans to establish a crew base at Harry Reid International Airport, will offer twice-weekly flights to Salem, Oregon, beginning Oct. 5. The Willamette Valley is home to nearly 100 cities, including Portland, college cities Eugene and Corvallis, Beaverton and the state’s capital, Salem.

“We’re excited to announce this exclusive nonstop service to the heart of Oregon’s Willamette Valley, a convenient and easy alternative to Portland International Airport,” said Andrew Levy, chairman and CEO of Avelo, in a statement.

“Since announcing LAS as Avelo’s sixth base, we’re continuing to grow and invest in the area,” he said. “With the addition of Salem as Avelo’s sixth nonstop Vegas destination, there isn’t a more convenient, affordable or reliable way to get from Vegas to the Beaver State.”

Avelo also announced Thursday that it has extended its booking schedule through Jan. 8.

Avelo’s new Salem flights will operate Thursdays and Sundays. The airline will fly the routes with 149-passenger Boeing 737-700 twin-engine jets and 189-seat Boeing 737-800 jets. Routes will be introduced with some discounted $39 one-way fares.

Avelo already plans new September flights to Bend/Richmond, Oregon; Brownsville, Texas; Eureka/Arcata, California; Sonoma/Santa Rosa, California; and Dubuque, Iowa.

