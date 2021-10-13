Avelo to add Vegas-Northern Colorado route in December

Avelo Airlines continues to increase its Las Vegas routes with nonstop service to Northern Colorado set to launch in December.

The new route between McCarran International Airport and Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) begins Dec. 15, the airline announced Wednesday. The airport mainly serves the Fort Collins-Loveland, Colorado area, but is located 50 miles from downtown Denver.

The flights to and from Las Vegas will operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The flight will depart McCarran at 1:40 p.m. and arrive in Fort Collins at 4:30 p.m. The returning flight departs Northern Colorado Regional Airport at 12:05 p.m., arriving in Las Vegas at 1 p.m.

This will mark the third market Avelo flies to from Las Vegas, with service already available to Sonoma County, California, and a planned nonstop route to Eureka, California, set to begin next month.

“Getting to North Denver and Fort Collins is now easier and more affordable than ever,” said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy in a statement. “We’re excited to add this third beautiful destination to our LAS schedule. FNL is the most convenient gateway to Northern Colorado and all the outdoor experiences this adventure-packed region has to offer.”

Flights will be carried out on Boeing Next Generation 737-800 aircraft, with an introductory one-way fare of $39 available.

The area features 300 days of sunshine annually, with snow-capped mountains, lakes and rivers and other outdoor activities available.

“The Northern Colorado Regional Airport is very excited to be expanding the partnership with Avelo Airlines on yet another exciting destination,” Jason Licon, FNL airport director said in a statement. “Traveling to take that fun-filled vacation to the entertainment capital of the world will soon be even more convenient and combined with Avelo’s low fares it will be less expensive.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.