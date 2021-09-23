Avelo to launch nonstop flights between Las Vegas, California coast

Twice-weekly flights between Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport and Eureka, California’s Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport are set to begin Nov. 18, the airline announced Thursday.

Avelo Airlines (Courtesy: Avelo Air)

A Boeing 737-800 jet operated by Avelo Airlines taxis beneath a water arch at McCarran International Airport on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, for its inaugural round-trip flights between Las Vegas and Sonoma County, California. (Courtesy photo by Avelo Airlines)

Twice-weekly flights between Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport and California’s Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport, 20 miles north of Eureka, are set to begin Nov. 18, the airline announced Thursday.

The announcement comes a week after the airline’s inaugural flight between Sonoma County, California, and Las Vegas.

“We are excited to add this second majestic Northern California destination to our Las Vegas schedule,” Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said in a statement. “The Humboldt Bay Area is the cultural center of the iconic Redwood Coast. Whether you want to soak in the region’s distinctive Pacific coastline or immerse yourself in the towering redwood forests, there is something new here to discover for every outdoor enthusiast.”

The flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays, with Flight 148 departing McCarran at 5:25 p.m., and arriving at the Humboldt County Airport at 7:25 p.m. Flight 147 will depart Humboldt County Airport at 3:00 p.m. and arrive in Las Vegas at 4:45 p.m.

Avelo is offering $29 one-way flights with the launch.

Flights are operated on board 189-seat Boeing 737-800 mainline jets, with customers able to choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, or pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo became the first new scheduled U.S. airline in nearly 15 years when it began service in late April from its operational hub at Hollywood Burbank Airport. The airline now serves 10 destinations across the western U.S.

About 200 miles north of San Francisco on Highway 101, the Redwood Coast is a popular tourist destination, and includes the world’s tallest trees, national and state redwood parks, six rivers, Victorian towns, and beaches.

“Avelo Airlines continues to expand its service between Las Vegas and unique California destinations, which is a win for our customers,” said McCarran spokesman Chris Jones in a statement. “Beyond bringing more travelers to Las Vegas, this new route will create more opportunities for local residents to experience the natural beauty of the North Coast of California and Redwoods National and State Parks.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.