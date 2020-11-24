Bankruptcy Court judge approves Monorail sale to LVCVA

A U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge has approved the sale of the Las Vegas Monorail to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Bankruptcy Court Judge Natalie Cox said Tuesday she would sign the order that would enable the LVCVA to acquire the 3.9-mile elevated transit system for $24.26 million. Most of the money generated by the sale will be distributed to creditors.

The LVCVA’s primary interest in acquiring the system would be to control a non-compete agreement that would enable Elon Musk’s The Boring Co. to build a competing underground transit system on the east side of Las Vegas Boulevard. The LVCVA will now be able to allow the company to develop an estimated 15 miles of tunnels for a new and untested system.

