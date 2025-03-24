Big changes ahead for LVCVA tourism marketers R&R Partners

The advertising, marketing and public relations agency that invented ‘What happens here, stays here,’ R&R Partners, has big executive changes coming.

The company that invented Las Vegas’ iconic “What happens here, stays here” advertising tagline is making big changes.

Billy Vassiliadis, the owner of 50-year-old R&R Partners since 1994 when he purchased it from political consultant Sig Rogich, is stepping down from day-to-day management of the company to a chairman role. He’ll turn over his CEO responsibilities to partner and President Michon Martin.

In her new role, Martin will continue to oversee all aspects of R&R’s business, including creative, government affairs and digital work, serving brands that include the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Discover Puerto Rico, Brand USA, United Parks and Resorts, Formula One, Allegiant Air and Boeing.

But don’t expect Vassiliadis to fade into the sunset. He said he will continue to work regularly on his specialties, which include creative and government affairs work, and crisis communication, but won’t be in R&R’s Summerlin office on a daily basis.

Martin said in her new role, which begins immediately, she will continue to lean on Vassiliadis’ experience and expertise and do what the company does best — solve problems for the company’s clients.

“For 50 years, we’ve attacked clients’ challenges and opportunities in unique ways, with unique people,” Martin said. “Our talent includes Cannes and Effie winners, former elected legislators, behavioral psychologists, presidential campaign advisers, rocket scientists … and me, a former prosecutor. My mission is to be the curator of these brilliant brains, diverse perspectives, passionate hearts and unrelenting energy. To bring every amazing mind and point of view to the client’s table with one goal: win, by any means necessary.”

She refers to Vassiliadis as “my best man” and says she will continue to learn from him as her mentor.

With Martin’s elevation to CEO, other personnel moves have been in the works.

More personnel moves

Vassiliadis said personnel moves have been underway for the past two years and have included a number of hirings. They include Chuck Monn as chief commercial officer, Matt Matzen as chief marketing officer, David Panzarasa as head of talent, Kat Urban as head of integrated production and Richard Oldfield as head of strategy.

As part of the transition, R&R is rolling out a new brand identity, which includes a refreshed logo, color palette, website, stylebook and merchandise.

The new logo is in motion, rotating through different combinations of custom characters spelling out R&R. The basis of the new logo includes the use of the star image from the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign within the Rs, a nod to R&R’s 40-year partnership with the LVCVA.

During his tenure, Vassiliadis has seen it all. While serving as an adviser to multiple U.S. presidents and state elected officials, Vassiliadis guided Las Vegas through some good times and some tough times, including the city’s tourism direction after the 9-11 terrorist attacks.

‘What happens here …’

In 2003, the agency delivered, “What happens here, stays here,” an award-winning campaign that aimed to brand Las Vegas as a place where adults could indulge in freedom and have fun without consequences. The delivery of that message in advertising campaigns was rejected by the National Football League for Super Bowl. The rejection produced more reaction and news coverage than the campaign itself would have done.

Vassiliadis helped guide the LVCVA through tourism downturns resulting from bird flu, high gasoline prices and the Great Recession.

On Oct. 1, 2017, Vassiliadis guided the LVCVA through the aftermath of a mass shooting during the Route 91 Harvest music festival and three years after that, the COVID-19 pandemic during which Nevada casinos closed for nearly three months.

In an interview with the Review-Journal, Vassiliadis said that was the closest R&R ever came to shutting its doors, but it weathered the turmoil by adopting work-from-home protocols without ever laying anyone off.

“Billy is one of a kind and I have been lucky enough to have a front-row seat to his wonder – Brand Marketer of the Year, strategic guru and tourism tea leaf reader,” Martin said. “He’s driven this company forward, always challenging convention and breaking rules. Now, he gets to do what he loves best and is best at, playing a critical role in our strategic and creative direction. And, of course, he’ll always be there to help steer our clients through crises. I can never thank him enough for his leadership, mentorship, true caring and wonderful humanness.”

Big things ahead

Vassiliadis says Las Vegas’ next challenge will revolve around keeping it a viable destination.

“We’ve got a fun few years ahead of us here,” he said. “We’ve got the (Major League Baseball) A’s launching in three years. I don’t know anything concrete but I’ve got a pretty good hunch we’re getting an NBA team here in the next few years. The entertainment has gone insane. And there’s a great opportunity with a motion-picture studio here that will help diversify our economy.”

