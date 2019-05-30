85°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Tourism

‘Big, fat academic report’ helped lure Raiders to Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2019 - 5:41 pm
 

A six-month research report drafted by UNLV’s International Gaming Institute was a key element in convincing the National Football League to permit the Oakland Raiders to move to Las Vegas.

It was an improbable bid to move the Raiders from Oakland, California, to Las Vegas after the NFL had made it clear in recent years that it had no interest in associating with a city built on the gaming industry.

Institute Executive Director Bo Bernhard told the story of how UNLV became involved in efforts to relocate the team Wednesday at the four-day International Conference on Gambling and Risk Taking at Caesars Palace.

Bernhard said he addressed a leadership class for budding chief executives and was approached by a student with a dream.

McCallum’s dream

The student was Napoleon McCallum, a gaming executive, and a former running back for the Raiders, and the dream was to someday move the team he played for to his home, Las Vegas.

McCallum asked Bernhard if he wanted to meet Mark Davis, the owner of the Oakland Raiders.

“And I said, ‘Sure,’ thinking, that’ll never happen,” Bernhard recalled. “This is one of a million things where students come up with all sorts of different ideas.”

Nine days later, Davis flew in on a private jet and came to the International Gaming Institute with a university police escort.

“The police sort of circled the building because if the league knew there were any conversations between any NFL team and Las Vegas, it would have been dead on arrival and never would have gotten started,” Bernhard said.

Las Vegas misconceptions

Several misconceptions about Las Vegas were circling around the NFL, but Bernhard told Davis that he could disprove them and put league leaders’ minds at ease.

“Mark Davis said, ‘Napoleon says you have all the answers. Could you put all of that in a big, fat academic report with your university stamp on it?’ And I said, ‘Sir, I’m an academic. That I can do. I can write reports,” Bernhard said.

Bernhard’s research included statistics about criminology and explained the types of trouble NFL players could get into in Las Vegas — and what safeguards exist to prevent that from happening. He explained Nevada’s gaming regulatory system and how there are numerous agencies that address problem gambling issues. He also included ideas from sociology professors and representatives from the Boyd School of Law to make his case.

NFL owners ultimately voted 31-1 in March 2018 to approve the team’s move to Las Vegas.

Now, the Raiders and the LVCVA are teaming to determine how visitors can be attracted to Las Vegas through the team and the under-construction $1.8 billion, 65,000-seat Las Vegas stadium.

Next up: NFL draft

Bagger said winning approval to host next year’s NFL draft was the first of what he expects to be many collaborations between the team and the LVCVA.

“The Raiders will have their own messaging and they’re really good at that, but we have met with then regularly on how can both sides of the equation can benefit,” Bagger said. “I care about tourists, how to get visitors here to spend their money and contribute to the economy. They obviously want to get people to come and watch football and buy merchandise and do all the things that they do. But we are working together and devising opportunities where Las Vegas can benefit.”

Kevin Bagger, vice president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority research center who was also speaking on Wednesday’s panel, said hosting the NFL draft will be the first big moment involving the Las Vegas Raiders.

“The NFL draft will be done in a way that will do Vegas proud,” Bagger said. “We’re working on those details right now. We’ve got to. It’s Vegas. We have a brand we have to convey. There’s an expectation and we’ll make sure that they exceed those expectations.”

A representative of the Raiders was expected to participate but got rescheduled to a league meeting.

About 650 people from 34 countries are attending the event that includes a series of panel discussions, keynote addresses and presentations of scholarly research on a variety of contemporary gambling and risk-taking topics.

More Raiders: Follow at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Business Videos
Find next-level experience
One minute, you’re just trimming hedges and shooting the breeze with your neighbor. But then he brings up Vegas and you’re thinking about the incredible meals, world-class hotels, pools inside of pools and unparalleled entertainment. You’re thinking about iconic artist residencies like Aerosmith. Priorities take shape. Vegas first, lawn and everything else, second. Just like that, Vegas Changes Everything. (Visti Las Vegas/Youtube)
Vegas Changes Everything
A weekend getaway is nice for anyone, but a weekend getaway in Vegas ... that’s a next-level experience with shows, clubs, spas and more. With a chance to see iconic artist residencies like Gwen Stefani, you might just find yourself going from pushing your child on a swing, to pushing back a birthday party. See how Vegas Changes Everything. (Visit Las Vegas/YouTube)
How much do Las Vegas casino CEOs make?
Las Vegas gaming CEOs made anywhere between $1 million and $24 million last year, according to company filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ((Las Vegas Review-Journal)
30-year-old Rio needs a little TLC
Nearly 30 years after the Rio opened, the red and blue jewel that helped catapult Las Vegas to a new level with its buffet and nightclub has lost its status along with its shine.
The latest on the Drew Las Vegas - VIDEO
Eli Segall recounts his tour of the Drew Las Vegas, formerly the Fontainebleau, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pinball Hall of Fame to move near south Strip
Operators of the Pinball Hall of Fame have been approved to build a new, larger arcade near the south edge of the Strip on Las Vegas Boulevard near Russel Road. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
National Hardware Show underway Las Vegas
The National Hardware Show kicked off Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Caesars for sale?
Caesars Entertainment Corp. has been swept up in takeover speculation since the company’s share price tumbled last year amid disappointing earnings and concerns over a recession. Amid the decline, hedge funds scooped up shares. Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn began buying shares of Caesars as early as January. Icahn acquired nearly 18 percent by mid-March. In February Icahn called on the Caesars board to study a sale as a way to boost shareholder value.
Las Vegas home prices
Las Vegas home prices grew fastest among major markets in February for the ninth straight month. But amid affordability concerns, the growth rate has slowed down. Southern Nevada prices in February were up 9.7% from a year earlier, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index. The last time Las Vegas' price growth fell below 10% was in September 2017, S&P Dow Jones Indices reported.
Free Parking Coming To Wynn
Free parking will come to the Wynn and Encore resorts on May 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Founding Venetian employees talk about 20 years at the Strip resort
The Venetian, which opened May 3, 1999, is celebrating 20 years on the Las Vegas Strip. Seven original employees talk about opening the luxury resort and working there for two decades. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Circa aiming for December 2020 opening
The 1.25-million-square-foot property will have 44-stories and 777-rooms. It will also have a separate nine-story, 1,201-space parking garage.
Boxabl official explains the building concept
Boxabl business development manager Galiano Tiramani shows off a room built by his company. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TI/Mirage Tram reopens
The tram that shuttles guests between TI and Mirage reopened this week after being closed for much of 2018.
Las Vegas Convention Center expansion taking shape
Renderings and actual footage show how the Las Vegas Convention Center is evolving.
Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz at Las Vegas convention
Former Starbucks CEO and potential presidential candidate Howard Schultz spoke at the Epicor Insights user conference at Mandalay Bay Convention Center Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Drew Las Vegas to open in the second quarter of 2022
The 67-story Drew Las Vegas is slated to open in the second quarter of 2022 at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NAB Day 1 (Time Lapse)
NAB kicked off at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Monday, April 8, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
National Association of Broadcasters Show shows 1mm thick 8K TV with 22.2 channel digital sound
Japan’s NHK Science & Technology Research Laboratories booth featured a 1mm thick 8K TV system used in conjunction with a 22.2 channel digital sound system at the National Association of Broadcasters Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Nevada shoppers react to Smith’s no longer accepting Visa credit cards
On March 1, Smith’s announced that it would no longer be accepting Visa credit cards at any of its 142 supermarkets, including the 45 in Nevada.
Massachusetts Gaming Commission asks how long Wynn executives knew about misconduct
Business reporter Rick Velotta gives an update on the adjudicatory hearing on the suitability of Wynn Resorts to retain its gaming license in Massachusetts.
Henderson app developer part of Startup in Residence
Henderson based developers of the app On Point Barricade are taking part in Startup in Residence, a North America program dedicated to pairing tech companies with governments. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sam's Town employees and customers talk of their love for the iconic casino
Longtime Sam's Town employees and customers love each other and love their casino. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas apartments rents
Las Vegas’ apartment market has accelerated in recent years. Developers are packing the suburbs with projects, landlords are on a buying spree, and tenants have filled buildings.
William Boyd talks about the birth of Sam's Town
On the eve of the 40th anniversary of Sam's Town, William Boyd, executive chairman of Boyd Gaming and son of hotel namesake Sam Boyd, talks about how the casino became one of the first local properties in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
High Roller observation wheel turns five
The world’s tallest observation wheel celebrates it’s fifth year on Sunday, March 31, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Escape Room Industry Growing In Las Vegas
Escapology employees discuss the growing escape room industry in the U.S. and Las Vegas. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Impact of parking fees on visiting the Las Vegas Strip
There are no data showing a relationship between Strip resort and parking fees and the number of out-of-state visitors to Las Vegas. But there are data showing a relationship between Strip parking fees and the number of local visitors to the the Strip. ‘’As a local, I find myself picking hotels I visit for dinner or entertainment, based on whether they charge for parking or not,”’ said David Perisset, the owner of Exotics Racing. ‘’It is not a matter of money, more of principle.’’ A 2018 survey by the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance found 36.9 percent of Clark County residents reported avoiding parking at Strip casinos that charge for parking. 29.1 percent reported avoiding using any services from a Strip casino that charges for parking.
MGM's sports betting deals
MGM Resorts International signed a sports betting sponsorship agreement with the NBA in July It was the first professional sports league to have official ties with a legal sports betting house. The deal came just two months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a law prohibiting sports betting in most states. In October, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the NHL. In November, MGM became the first gaming company to sign a sports betting partnership with the MLB. Financial terms of Tuesday’s deal and earlier partnerships have not been announced.
Faraday puts Las Vegas land on the market
Nearly two years after Faraday Future bailed on its North Las Vegas auto factory, the company has put its land up for sale. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
In a Sept. 18, 2015, file photo a tourist from China stands in front of the sculpture "Uncondit ...
Fewer travelers visiting US from China
By / RJ

After more than a decade of rapid growth, Chinese travel to the U.S. is falling. And that has cities, malls and other tourist spots scrambling to reverse the trend.