Tourism

Boring Co. receives go-ahead to drill more Vegas Loop tunnels

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 12, 2024 - 11:04 am
 
One of two boring machines on land the Boring Company recently purchased across from UNLV for a ...
One of two boring machines on land the Boring Company recently purchased across from UNLV for a planned expansion of the Vegas Loop is shown Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday approved a right-of-way agreement with The Boring Co. to drill tunnels for an underground transit system beneath Las Vegas Convention Center property.

Prior to the approval, which board member and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman opposed, LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill told board members that he has offered The Boring Co. access to LVCVA safety officers.

The Boring Co. is facing $100,000 in fines from the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration for incidents that occurred during tunnel construction in June.

Hill acknowledged the safety violations but told the board the Vegas Loop project is “exceptionally important to Las Vegas.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

