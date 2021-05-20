Boring Co. underground loop to be put to the test

An invite only capacity test of the 0.8 mile in direction tunnel transportation system will take place Tuesday, according to Lori Nelson-Kraft, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority spokeswoman.

An invite-only capacity test of the dual tunnel transportation system will take place Tuesday, according to Lori Nelson-Kraft, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority spokeswoman.

Attendees are able to sign up online and will be verified upon confirmation and arrival at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nelson-Kraft noted.

The event calls for attendees to take as many rides as they can in a two-hour time period to test out the proposed 4,400 person per hour capacity noted by Boring. Each tunnel is 0.8 miles long running in opposite directions.

A ride from the south station to the west station is slated to take two minutes, with vehicles traveling in excess of 40 mph. Walking that route through the convention center halls would take about 25 minutes, according to the LVCVA.

The Convention Center Loop has a fleet of 62 Teslas — both Model 3 and Model X models — that will be staffed with drivers upon launch. Future plans call for the rides to be operated autonomously.

Guests will be divided up to begin the test at one of three stations, located at different exhibit halls, with the south and west stations located above ground, and the central station below ground.

The testing comes weeks ahead of next month’s World of Concrete trade show, planned for June 8-10. The event will be the first large-scale event to take place at the newly expanded convention center and the Boring Co. tunnel’s first real-time test.

