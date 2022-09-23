90°F
Tourism

Boulder City getting $2.2M grant for new ‘Adventure Center’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2022 - 12:37 pm
 
A tour company is now offering round-trip shuttles to Boulder City from the Strip. (National Park Express)

Boulder City will get one of two “adventure centers” after receiving $2.2 million from the U.S. Commerce Department.

National Park Express, a bus tour company, announced Friday it had received confirmation Tuesday from Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs that a $3.7 million state grant would be used for adventure centers in Boulder City and Carson City.

The grant will enable National Park Express to operate inexpensive transportation from Las Vegas resorts to the Boulder City Adventure Center, which is expected to be built at the relocated Boulder City Chamber of Commerce building. Tourism companies will be able to develop operations at a centralized location so that visitors can schedule various activities in one place.

A timeline on construction is expected to be ready within a few months.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

