Boutique hotel approved near Allegiant Stadium

An artist's rendering of a proposed hotel near Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Clark County Building Department)

Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Clark County on Wednesday approved a 340-room boutique hotel to be located within walking distance from Allegiant Stadium.

The 19-story “Nuance Las Vegas,” which is expected to break ground early next year, will host a restaurant, day spa, ballroom and convention hall, according to planning documents.

Located at 5825 Polaris Ave., the hotel will be within a mile from the stadium. It’s being developed by Las Vegas real estate firm New Angle Development, which previously set an estimate cost at $275 million.

The roughly 2-acre site sits within the county-designated Stadium District.

Bob Gronauer, a land-use attorney who represents New Angle, told commissioners Wednesday that the project’s 245-foot height had recently been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.

He said the hotel will be similar to boutique properties in Los Angeles, New York City and Nashville districts, with parking staffed by valet services.

Conditions for approval included the call for detached sidewalks five feet removed from the street. A minimum parking requirement of 531 spaces was reduced to 520 spots.

“Barring any substantive changes to the design, they have their entitlements and are able to proceed,” said Commissioner Michael Naft, who represents the district where the hotel will be located. He said that developers would have to return to commissioners for approval on lighting and signage.

Gronauer said developers were working to implement signal lights for traffic circulation within the property.

The Nuance Las Vegas’ first floor will include a lobby, while the parking garage will be set on levels two through five. The ninth floor will hold the restaurant, while floors 10 through 18 will be used for guest rooms. The top level will have a deck and five “high-end guestrooms,” according to the planning documents.

New Angle President Chet Nichols previously said he wouldn’t have picked the Polaris site had it not been so close to the stadium. While Allegiant Stadium hosts few events each year, he said “those events can be huge.”

