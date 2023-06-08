80°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Tourism

Boutique hotel approved near Allegiant Stadium

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2023 - 5:31 pm
 
Updated June 7, 2023 - 5:33 pm
An artist's rendering of a proposed hotel near Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Clark County Bu ...
An artist's rendering of a proposed hotel near Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Clark County Building Department)
Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. (Michael ...
Aerial view of Allegiant Stadium and the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Clark County on Wednesday approved a 340-room boutique hotel to be located within walking distance from Allegiant Stadium.

The 19-story “Nuance Las Vegas,” which is expected to break ground early next year, will host a restaurant, day spa, ballroom and convention hall, according to planning documents.

Located at 5825 Polaris Ave., the hotel will be within a mile from the stadium. It’s being developed by Las Vegas real estate firm New Angle Development, which previously set an estimate cost at $275 million.

The roughly 2-acre site sits within the county-designated Stadium District.

Bob Gronauer, a land-use attorney who represents New Angle, told commissioners Wednesday that the project’s 245-foot height had recently been approved by the Federal Aviation Administration.

He said the hotel will be similar to boutique properties in Los Angeles, New York City and Nashville districts, with parking staffed by valet services.

Conditions for approval included the call for detached sidewalks five feet removed from the street. A minimum parking requirement of 531 spaces was reduced to 520 spots.

“Barring any substantive changes to the design, they have their entitlements and are able to proceed,” said Commissioner Michael Naft, who represents the district where the hotel will be located. He said that developers would have to return to commissioners for approval on lighting and signage.

Gronauer said developers were working to implement signal lights for traffic circulation within the property.

The Nuance Las Vegas’ first floor will include a lobby, while the parking garage will be set on levels two through five. The ninth floor will hold the restaurant, while floors 10 through 18 will be used for guest rooms. The top level will have a deck and five “high-end guestrooms,” according to the planning documents.

New Angle President Chet Nichols previously said he wouldn’t have picked the Polaris site had it not been so close to the stadium. While Allegiant Stadium hosts few events each year, he said “those events can be huge.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

MOST READ
1
Michael Grimm ‘fighting for his life’ at Las Vegas hospital
Michael Grimm ‘fighting for his life’ at Las Vegas hospital
2
Summerlin Starbucks to close after 25 years
Summerlin Starbucks to close after 25 years
3
What does the ‘Q’ on ‘B’ Mountain in Henderson stand for?
What does the ‘Q’ on ‘B’ Mountain in Henderson stand for?
4
Man gets life in prison for Las Vegas rapper’s 2020 murder
Man gets life in prison for Las Vegas rapper’s 2020 murder
5
$294K slots jackpot hits at Mesquite casino
$294K slots jackpot hits at Mesquite casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
A’s, Nevada legislators close to finalizing Las Vegas ballpark deal
A’s, Nevada legislators close to finalizing Las Vegas ballpark deal
A’s, Nevada leaders reach tentative deal to bring MLB team to Las Vegas
A’s, Nevada leaders reach tentative deal to bring MLB team to Las Vegas
A’s, Clark County trying to bridge $75M Las Vegas ballpark tax funding gap
A’s, Clark County trying to bridge $75M Las Vegas ballpark tax funding gap
Oakland A’s ballpark funding bill introduced at Nevada Legislature
Oakland A’s ballpark funding bill introduced at Nevada Legislature
A’s throw a curve, plan to build $1.5B ballpark at Tropicana site
A’s throw a curve, plan to build $1.5B ballpark at Tropicana site
Supporters, critics of A’s ballpark plan speak out in 5-hour hearing
Supporters, critics of A’s ballpark plan speak out in 5-hour hearing