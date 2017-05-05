Boxers will greet fans at Las Vegas Convention Center event

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., during his grand arrival to the MGM Grand hotel-casino on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Professional boxers will show their softer side this Saturday at the Las Vegas Convention Center as they pose for photos and autograph gloves for hardcore supporters at the Box Fan Expo.

Nearly 3,000 people are expected to turn out to meet and greet two dozen former and current boxers, including Thomas Hearns and Shawn Porter, and snap up some of their merchandise like branded shirts and hats.

Several professional female boxers, including Mia St. John and Ava Knight, will also be participating.

Show organizer Alonzo Benezra expects a big turnout from the city’s Latin American population amid Cinco de Mayo holiday weekend. About half the boxers attending are of Latin American heritage, including Marco Barrera and Abner Mares.

The show comes amid one of the biggest boxing events of the year in Las Vegas. Canelo Alvarez will try to defend his super welterweight title against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a match at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday evening.

The Box Fan Expo was first held in Las Vegas in 2014. This year’s show runs from 10 am until 5 pm. Tickets are $30 online and $40 at the door.

