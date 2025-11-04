81°F
Breeze Airways launching four new Las Vegas routes

A Breeze Airways flight makes it to the gate at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, J ...
A Breeze Airways flight makes it to the gate at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2025 - 2:07 pm
 

Utah-based discount leisure air carrier Breeze Airways will launch four new routes to and from Las Vegas in March and April, the company reported Tuesday.

Daily nonstop flights between Harry Reid International Airport and Orange County’s John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, California, will begin March 6 with promotional one-way fares starting at $39.

Breeze also is adding twice-weekly flights to and from Magic Valley Regional Airport in Twin Falls, Idaho, Mondays and Fridays, beginning March 6 with promotional fares starting at $49 one way.

On March 11, the airline will launch twice-weekly flights to and from California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport in McKinleyville, California, serving the Arcata-Eureka area, Wednesdays and Saturdays, with promotional fares starting at $49 one way.

Finally, Breeze will add twice-weekly flights to and from Lincoln Airport in Lincoln, Nebraska, Wednesdays and Saturdays, beginning April 8, with promotional fares starting at $79 one way.

“We’re excited to introduce Magic Valley travelers to Breeze and are confident they’ll enjoy our unique blend of convenience, comfort and affordability on these new routes,” David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO, said in a release. “The growing community in Twin Falls makes it a natural fit for our service as we continue to grow our footprint in the Western U.S. and we can’t wait to welcome travelers in the area on one of our flights this spring.”

Breeze is promoting the Twin Falls service as an easy route to get to Orange County because it will have one-stop, no-change-of-planes service through Las Vegas when flights start.

Breeze flies twin-engine Airbus A220-300 jets on its routes and aircraft typically carry up to 160 passengers.

Promotional fares must be purchased by Nov. 10 and are valid for travel from March 6 through May 12.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

