94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Tourism

Breeze launches thrice-weekly flights to East Coast city

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 7, 2023 - 11:42 am
 
Breeze Airways beginning service out of Las Vegas (Breeze Airways)
Breeze Airways beginning service out of Las Vegas (Breeze Airways)

Breeze Airways on Thursday launched its previously announced three-times-weekly service between Las Vegas and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and added daily one-stop service to Tampa, Florida.

The Cottonwood Heights, Utah-based air carrier offers flights to and from Raleigh-Durham Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on twin-engine Airbus A220-300 jets.

Breeze already offers nonstop flights to and from Las Vegas to Akron-Canton, Ohio; Charleston, South Carolina; Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Florida; Hartford, Connecticut; Huntsville, Alabama; Norfolk, and Richmond, Virginia; Syracuse, New York; and San Bernardino, California.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
1
Raiders continue to overhaul roster in search of better results
Raiders continue to overhaul roster in search of better results
2
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
Formula 1 to change building name to avoid 1 October shooter affiliation
3
Ferraris, jewelry, cash: Las Vegas pot business accused of Ponzi-like scheme
Ferraris, jewelry, cash: Las Vegas pot business accused of Ponzi-like scheme
4
Jones continues to rant against Raiders; future with team in limbo
Jones continues to rant against Raiders; future with team in limbo
5
State employees union files lawsuit against Lombardo
State employees union files lawsuit against Lombardo
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Top priority: Las Vegas pursuing nonstop flights to Tokyo
Top priority: Las Vegas pursuing nonstop flights to Tokyo
Las Vegas airport saw third-highest monthly total ever for passengers
Las Vegas airport saw third-highest monthly total ever for passengers
Southwest makes major change in standby fares
Southwest makes major change in standby fares
In-flight drink could cost nearly as much as your Allegiant ticket
In-flight drink could cost nearly as much as your Allegiant ticket
Want a friend to fly with you at no cost? Try this Southwest promotion
Want a friend to fly with you at no cost? Try this Southwest promotion
More than 300K to say goodbye to summer vacation in Las Vegas
More than 300K to say goodbye to summer vacation in Las Vegas