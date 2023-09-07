Breeze launches thrice-weekly flights to East Coast city

The Utah-based carrier also started one-stop ‘BreezeThru’ service to a Florida city and now offers flights from Las Vegas to 10 destinations around the country.

Breeze Airways beginning service out of Las Vegas (Breeze Airways)

Breeze Airways on Thursday launched its previously announced three-times-weekly service between Las Vegas and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and added daily one-stop service to Tampa, Florida.

The Cottonwood Heights, Utah-based air carrier offers flights to and from Raleigh-Durham Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on twin-engine Airbus A220-300 jets.

Breeze already offers nonstop flights to and from Las Vegas to Akron-Canton, Ohio; Charleston, South Carolina; Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Florida; Hartford, Connecticut; Huntsville, Alabama; Norfolk, and Richmond, Virginia; Syracuse, New York; and San Bernardino, California.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.