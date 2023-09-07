Breeze launches thrice-weekly flights to East Coast city
The Utah-based carrier also started one-stop ‘BreezeThru’ service to a Florida city and now offers flights from Las Vegas to 10 destinations around the country.
Breeze Airways on Thursday launched its previously announced three-times-weekly service between Las Vegas and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, and added daily one-stop service to Tampa, Florida.
The Cottonwood Heights, Utah-based air carrier offers flights to and from Raleigh-Durham Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on twin-engine Airbus A220-300 jets.
Breeze already offers nonstop flights to and from Las Vegas to Akron-Canton, Ohio; Charleston, South Carolina; Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Florida; Hartford, Connecticut; Huntsville, Alabama; Norfolk, and Richmond, Virginia; Syracuse, New York; and San Bernardino, California.
