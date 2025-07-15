Budget airline ending Las Vegas operations

The Houston-based budget airline’s last flights out of the Harry Reid International Airport are next month, a spokesperson said.

Avelo Airlines will cease operations in Las Vegas in August, a company spokesperson said.

The Houston-based budget airline’s last flights out of the Harry Reid International Airport are Aug. 11, communications manager Courtney Goff said. These flights are to Sonoma, California and Redmond, Oregon, according to Avelo Airlines’ website.

Routes to both cities, as well as Salem, Oregon, will run twice a week during the airline’s remaining time in Las Vegas.

Avelo Airlines founder and CEO Andrew Levy was formerly president of the Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air. Levy told the Review-Journal in June 2023 that Avelo Airlines planned to expand its services in Las Vegas by adding new flights and establishing a crew base for pilots.

The change comes as Avelo Airlines announced the closure of its base at the Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) in Burbank, California.

“On August 12, 2025, we will reduce our BUR operation to one aircraft before exiting the remaining aircraft on December 2, 2025, and closing the base,” Goff said in a statement.

Goff said that company staff believed BUR would not “deliver adequate financial returns in a highly competitive backdrop,” and the closure of the airlines’ West Coast operations is expected to help support its growth along the East Coast.

Customers with booked flights can visit the “Manage Trips” section of Avelo Airlines’ website to cancel their flight and receive a full refund, Goff said.

