107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Tourism

Budget airline ending Las Vegas operations

Avelo Airlines at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L ...
Avelo Airlines at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @Left_Eye_Images
More Stories
Years after imploding Las Vegas hotel, developer still wants to build luxury resort
This photo shows the charred remains of a building at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Pa ...
‘Heartbreaking’: Wildfire destroys a Grand Canyon lodge, North Rim buildings — PHOTOS
Allegiant Travel Co. is selling Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Florida, seen in this unda ...
Allegiant sells Florida resort for $200M after pandemic delays, hurricane setbacks
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Steve Hill, seen here during a pu ...
Leader of LVCVA set to receive 9 percent pay raise
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 15, 2025 - 4:23 pm
 

Avelo Airlines will cease operations in Las Vegas in August, a company spokesperson said.

The Houston-based budget airline’s last flights out of the Harry Reid International Airport are Aug. 11, communications manager Courtney Goff said. These flights are to Sonoma, California and Redmond, Oregon, according to Avelo Airlines’ website.

Routes to both cities, as well as Salem, Oregon, will run twice a week during the airline’s remaining time in Las Vegas.

Avelo Airlines founder and CEO Andrew Levy was formerly president of the Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air. Levy told the Review-Journal in June 2023 that Avelo Airlines planned to expand its services in Las Vegas by adding new flights and establishing a crew base for pilots.

The change comes as Avelo Airlines announced the closure of its base at the Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) in Burbank, California.

On August 12, 2025, we will reduce our BUR operation to one aircraft before exiting the remaining aircraft on December 2, 2025, and closing the base,” Goff said in a statement.

Goff said that company staff believed BUR would not “deliver adequate financial returns in a highly competitive backdrop,” and the closure of the airlines’ West Coast operations is expected to help support its growth along the East Coast.

Customers with booked flights can visit the “Manage Trips” section of Avelo Airlines’ website to cancel their flight and receive a full refund, Goff said.

Contact Finnegan Belleau at fbelleau@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES