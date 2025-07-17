Budget airline to add 2 routes out of Las Vegas

The airline previously ran flights between Provo and Las Vegas and is now adding an additional route.

A Breeze Airways passenger looks out the window as their inaugural flight arrival makes it to the gate at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @Left_Eye_Images

Breeze Airways is adding two routes out of the Harry Reid International Airport in March: one to Provo, Utah and another to Redmond, Oregon.

One-way flights on the Utah-based low-cost airline to Provo will start at $39, and Redmond will start at $49. Those are promotion prices, valid when booking from Thursday through July 23, and they only apply to flights before May 13. Both routes begin flights on March 13.

The airline previously ran flights between Provo and Las Vegas a few years ago, but the Redmond route is brand new.

“We’ve grown Las Vegas service in the last couple of years,” Chief Commercial Officer Lukas Johnson said. “It’s usually a pretty fantastic airport in terms of service.”

The move is part of Breeze Airways’ expansion in the West and goal to target routes not being served by other airlines, he added.

“This will be our (11th and) 12th route out of Las Vegas, and none of them will have service from other carriers,” Johnson said.

Competitor Avelo Airlines will run flights to Redmond until Aug. 11, after which the company will cease operations in Las Vegas.

Johnson said Breeze Airways is considering further expansions in Las Vegas.

“Las Vegas has seen a lot of growth in the past couple years, and we’re continuing to look for opportunities there,” he said.

