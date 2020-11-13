California, 2 other states issue travel advisories amid COVID-19 spike

California, Oregon and Washington all issued travel advisories Friday aimed at reducing the possible spread of COVID-19 as cases across the nation are skyrocketing.

A trio of western states issued travel advisories Friday recommending those arriving from out of state self-quarantine for two weeks upon their arrival and discouraging out of state travel.

People arriving in the three states from other states or countries are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival. It’s also recommended that those arriving in the states should limit their interactions to their immediate household.

“California just surpassed a sobering threshold – one million COVID-19 cases – with no signs of the virus slowing down,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “Increased cases are adding pressure on our hospital systems and threatening the lives of seniors, essential workers and vulnerable Californians. Travel increases the risk of spreading COVID-19 and we must all collectively increase our efforts at this time to keep the virus at bay and save lives.”

Essential travel including trips for work and study, critical infrastructure support, economic services and supply chains, health, immediate medical care, and safety and security are not included in the advisory.

Each state also recommends residents stay home or remain in their region, avoiding nonessential travel to other states or countries.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee noted the western states jointly issued the travel advisories.

“COVID-19 cases have doubled in Washington over the past two weeks,” Inslee said in a statement. “This puts our state in as dangerous a position today as we were in March. Limiting and reducing travel is one way to reduce further spread of the disease. I am happy to partner with California and Oregon in this effort to help protect lives up and down the West Coast.”

A large portion of tourists in Southern Nevada arrive from Southern California, with travel volumes on Interstate 15 at the Nevada/California state line recently surpassing levels seen during the same month last year.

Through the first three weeks of October, traffic volume was up 8 percent year-over-year, marking one of the first increases at the border since the pandemic began.

It remains to be seen if the stay-at-home advisories of the surrounding states impact tourism in Las Vegas.

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office wasn’t immediately available for comment Friday morning, but in his coronavirus update earlier this week, the governor emphasized that visitors are still welcomed in the Silver State, despite issuing a tw0-week stay-at-home recommendation to residents.

“They (tourists) certainly should come, because those are protecting our jobs,” Sisolak said in a news conference Tuesday. “When they come here and they’re staying in one of our properties they need to wear a mask. When they’re in one of our restaurants, the restaurant has protocols in place that they have to follow, both the employees and the guests have to follow. I’m asking if they’re going to have a drink, if they’re going to play cards or a slot machine, whatever it might be, wear a mask… I’m encouraging them to come but I’m encouraging (them) to please, please follow the rules.”

