Capital One gears to open airport lounge at Las Vegas airport

The 8,200-square-foot lounge, which has views of the terminal and the tarmac, is designed to be a desert oasis for travelers at busy Harry Reid International Airport.

What’s in your airport?

Starting this week, it’s a Capital One Lounge, sponsored by the financial institution that’s advertising tag line asks, “What’s in your wallet?”

The 8,200-square-foot comfort zone for travelers overlooks the D gates rotunda on the concourse level and has floor-to-ceiling windows for guests to peer out over the Terminal 3 flight line and a portion of the D gates tarmac.

The sleek interior design, inspired by a desert sunset, is meant to serve as an oasis to relax and recharge, created to accommodate all types of travelers, from those looking for a quick drink or bite before their flight to busy professionals seeking a quiet place to take meetings.

Capital One Venture X Business cardholders get complimentary access for themselves and two others to the lounge and Venture and Spark Miles cardholders can enter for $45. All others can get in for $90 per person.

The Harry Reid International Airport Capital One Lounge opens Friday and joins a network of branded lounges at Dulles International Airport in suburban Washington D.C., Denver International Airport and Dallas-Fort Worth International.

“As you’re traveling through the airport during what could be a very stressful day or a stressful experience getting to the airport on time, getting through security and TSA, when you finally get through, you have a place that you feel like you belong and you can relax and have a delicious bite, a wonderful cocktail, and either start restoring yourself on the way home or actually start your vacation a little bit early here in the lounge,” said David Borowik, head of airport experiences, programs and partnerships for Capital One.

Local provisions

The Capital One Lounge at Reid partners with local food and beverage purveyors and the interior walls are adorned with pieces by Las Vegas artists.

Food and beverage offerings include a curated grab-and-go section with warm breakfast sandwiches in the morning as well as freshly made sandwiches and wraps, salads and fresh-from-the-oven cookies in the afternoon. The lounge’s small plates bar features individually plated dishes that focus on fresh ingredients and bright colors and tastes, including avocado toast with smoked salmon, chili crisp sweet potato hash, a falafel hummus bowl and caviar deviled egg.

The food and beverage providers include Vesta Coffee Roasters, founded by Jerad Jay, who started the company in the kitchen of his downtown Las Vegas home, and Suzuya Patisserie, a local Japanese-style pastry shop that will deliver macaroons daily.

Capital One is introducing “Daily Rituals” for the first time at the Reid lounge which will include roaming trolley carts that will deliver signature daily experiences like an afternoon tea service and a sunset champagne toast.

A portion of the lounge is dedicated to a full-service bar and the signature cocktail in Las Vegas is the Goblin, from Las Vegas cocktail bar Herbs & Rye, made with kiwi puree, as well as a Bloody Mary made with Green Scotch Bonnet Chilis and a dried chili-infused vodka.

The bar is managed by Miami-based Unfiltered Hospitality with founder Gui Jaroschy and project manager Bobby Eldridge at the helm.

‘Perfect Airport Beer’

The Reid lounge is participating in Capital One’s “Perfect Airport Beer” program with the all-female brewers of the Las Vegas Brewing Co. delivering a Vienna lager.

The art collection on the walls of the lounge include 35 large-scale art installations by local artists, including works by Melissa McGill, Alinda Lindquist, James Gayle, LaRon Emcee, Trevor Ganske, Sara Jean Odom, Jay Goldstein, Sofia Moore, Gem Jaxx, Q’Shaundra James, Justin Favella, Taylor Pierce, Jerry Misko and Adolfo Gonzalez.

The lounge space is also filled with desert plants, including a palo verde tree at the front welcome desk.

Other features of the lounge

— A dedicated open work area and two enclosed work rooms complete with charging outlets, desks, chairs, notepads and pens.

— One dimly lit relaxation room outfitted with ceiling lights designed to mimic the nighttime constellations and complete with eye masks and blankets for guest use.

— A parent’s room featuring comfortable seating for caregivers who are feeding or nursing their children, as well as a changing table stocked with wipes, disposable diapers and a bottle warmer.

— A filtered water system so travelers can refill their reusable water bottles.

— A flight status display to keep travelers on schedule.

— Individual power outlets, traditional and USB-C, at every seat, along with complimentary high-speed WiFi.

— Child-sized tables and chairs for families.

— Six private, fully-stocked restrooms equipped with a changing table.

Initially, the lounge is expected to be open with limited hours, but when fully operational, it will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

It will be Reid International’s sixth airport lounge.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.