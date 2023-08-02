Changes are coming to Allegiant’s credit card

The Las Vegas-based company, which operates Allegiant Air, also plans to open its delayed 500-room, 180-suite Sunseeker resort in Port Charlotte, Florida, in mid-October.

Allegiant Travel Co. will transition its branded credit card from Mastercard to Visa, the company announced Wednesday.

During the company’s second-quarter earnings call, executives said they determined that new customers would be more likely to apply for a Visa card than a Mastercard.

Core program and benefits will remain the same, officials said, but the transition is expected to boost program revenue through higher levels of new cardholders and increased cardholder spend. The company reported having 600,000 Allways rewards credit card holders at the end of the quarter that ended June 30.

During the call, the company also reported it is getting closer to opening its 500-room, 180-suite Sunseeker resort in Port Charlotte, Florida. The resort project, begun in 2017, but delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and Hurricane Ian in September 2022, is expected to open in mid-October.

