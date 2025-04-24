75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Tourism

Changes coming for Alaska, Hawaiian Airlines at Las Vegas airport

New Harry Reid International Airport signage, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Ja ...
New Harry Reid International Airport signage, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A Southwest Airlines flight leaves from Harry Reid International Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 202 ...
Las Vegas airport passenger numbers drop in March
‘A spectacular event’: WrestleMania weekend expected to draw 180K visitors to Las Vegas
This rendering shows what the GO Pool complex at Flamingo Las Vegas will look like following a ...
What’s the latest on the opening of the Flamingo’s new GO Pool?
Casinos and businesses along the Strip north of Harmon Avenue on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, in ...
Las Vegas tourism revenue could be down next year amid economic jitters
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2025 - 9:05 am
 

The upcoming merger of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines will result in some changes for passengers at Harry Reid International Airport by the end of the year.

Reid officials will soon relocate Hawaiian’s ticket counter in Terminal 3 next to the existing Alaska Airlines’ counter there. Hawaiian and Alaska flights will continue to arrive and depart from where they are now, the D gates for Hawaiian and the E gates for Alaska.

Once the move is finished, passengers flying either airline will be able to complete their ticketing and check bags in one location. The boarding system will not look different for passengers because gating will remain as it currently stands in the D and E gates.

Both airlines announced this week that the co-location of facilities has been completed at Los Angeles International Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. They become the third and fourth airports to complete changes for the carriers that announced merger plans last summer.

Co-location of facilities already has been completed for the two carriers at San Francisco International Airport and Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport.

In addition to changes in Las Vegas, co-location efforts will be completed for the two carriers at Salt Lake City International Airport and Sacramento International Airport by the end of this year.

Reid officials said because the airport uses a flexible common-use system to share facilities and equipment, the cost of moving Hawaiian in Las Vegas is minimal.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES