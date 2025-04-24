Changes coming for Alaska, Hawaiian Airlines at Las Vegas airport

With merger plans for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines well underway, changes will be made at Harry Reid International Airport by the end of the year.

The upcoming merger of Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines will result in some changes for passengers at Harry Reid International Airport by the end of the year.

Reid officials will soon relocate Hawaiian’s ticket counter in Terminal 3 next to the existing Alaska Airlines’ counter there. Hawaiian and Alaska flights will continue to arrive and depart from where they are now, the D gates for Hawaiian and the E gates for Alaska.

Once the move is finished, passengers flying either airline will be able to complete their ticketing and check bags in one location. The boarding system will not look different for passengers because gating will remain as it currently stands in the D and E gates.

Both airlines announced this week that the co-location of facilities has been completed at Los Angeles International Airport and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. They become the third and fourth airports to complete changes for the carriers that announced merger plans last summer.

Co-location of facilities already has been completed for the two carriers at San Francisco International Airport and Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport.

In addition to changes in Las Vegas, co-location efforts will be completed for the two carriers at Salt Lake City International Airport and Sacramento International Airport by the end of this year.

Reid officials said because the airport uses a flexible common-use system to share facilities and equipment, the cost of moving Hawaiian in Las Vegas is minimal.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.