Check out Las Vegas’ newest golf attraction — PHOTOS

More golf entertainment options are coming to Las Vegas as downtown prepares to welcome a hitting bay venue with what it calls “next-generation golf technology.”

Atomic Golf, a 103-bay golfing range, opens at the Strat on Friday. The 100 square-foot facility encourages guests to play a video-game like version of golf while driving into the 212-foot deep driving range that faces the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. Atomic Golf officials previously told the Las Vegas Review-Journal it had considered the impact of the setting sun and wind patterns, but decided the mountain scene was more important.

The property also includes a putting district, with eight bays and projection mapping technology that puts targets on the putting greens. All bays are equipped with seating and clubs for guests to use.

The roughly $75 million project created by Flite Golf and Entertainment sits on four stories north of the Strat’s casino. The venue has six bars, including some in-bar gaming, and a local beer tap room and full service kitchen staffed by roughly 800 employees.

Derek Austin, Atomic Golf’s director of facilities, said the brand hopes to differentiate itself from competition by elevating golf entertainment with heavy emphasis on food, bars, integrated technology in the golfing experience.

“Are there other golf entertainment spaces in Las Vegas? Absolutely,” he said. “But I think you’ll find people come here just for our food, just for our drinks, and for our entertainment other than our golf games.”

The venue includes meeting space, two luxury suites with private access to a bathroom, elevator and bar.

Atomic Golf is accessible via a Main Street entrance or by parking at The Strat and walking through the casino.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.