Committee recommends 10% raise, 50% bonus for LVCVA CEO

The LVCVA board of directors will consider recommendations for salaries and bonuses Tuesday after its compensation committee discussed rewarding executives Monday.

Chief Executive Officer and President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Steve Hill speaks about Las Vegas being announced as the host city of Super Bowl 58 in 2024 at a news conference at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Irving, Texas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors on Tuesday will consider a 10 percent raise and a 50 percent bonus for president and CEO Steve Hill for his accomplishments as the leader of the city’s tourism marketing organization.

The raise and bonus are based on Hill’s existing salary of $406,916 a year, meaning his pay would increase $40,692 to $447,607 a year with a one-time bonus of $203,458.

The recommendations came Monday from the LVCVA’s five-member compensation committee.

The committee also recommended a 7 percent pay increase and a 20 percent bonus for legal counsel Caroline Bateman. If approved by the full LVCVA board, her annual salary would increase to $219,571 with a one-time bonus of $41,041.

The recommended increases were based on the executives’ performances in the past year. Hill spent 35 minutes reviewing some of the LVCVA’s accomplishments and presenting five goals he and his team hope to complete in the next five years.

