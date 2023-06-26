95°F
Tourism

Committee suggests 7.5% pay boost, $179K bonus for LVCVA’s Hill

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2023 - 1:44 pm
 
Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, speaks during ...
Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, speaks during a ceremonial groundbreaking for a $600 million renovation at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority committee has recommended President and CEO Steve Hill receive a 7.5 percent pay increase and a 40 percent bonus for the work he did in the past year.

The LVCVA’s six-member Compensation Committee made the recommendation Monday in a two-hour meeting during which Hill outlined his accomplishments during the 2022-23 fiscal year and six goals for next year.

If approved by the full LVCVA board on July 11, Hill would receive $33,570 annual raise to $481,179 a year and a bonus of $179,043. That would still leave him below the average pay rate given to top leaders of destination marketing organizations nationwide.

Last year, the LVCVA voted to give Hill a 10 percent raise and an unprecedented 50 percent bonus, but board members justified that by noting LVCVA management did not receive raises or bonuses coming off the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

