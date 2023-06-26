Committee suggests 7.5% pay boost, $179K bonus for LVCVA’s Hill

The LVCVA’s Compensation Committee decided President and CEO Steve Hill was worth a sizable raise and bonus because of the work he did for tourism in 2022-23.

Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, speaks during a ceremonial groundbreaking for a $600 million renovation at the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority committee has recommended President and CEO Steve Hill receive a 7.5 percent pay increase and a 40 percent bonus for the work he did in the past year.

The LVCVA’s six-member Compensation Committee made the recommendation Monday in a two-hour meeting during which Hill outlined his accomplishments during the 2022-23 fiscal year and six goals for next year.

If approved by the full LVCVA board on July 11, Hill would receive $33,570 annual raise to $481,179 a year and a bonus of $179,043. That would still leave him below the average pay rate given to top leaders of destination marketing organizations nationwide.

Last year, the LVCVA voted to give Hill a 10 percent raise and an unprecedented 50 percent bonus, but board members justified that by noting LVCVA management did not receive raises or bonuses coming off the coronavirus pandemic.

