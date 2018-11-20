Company behind Las Vegas high-speed rail plans to go public

Privately held Fortress Investment Group on Friday filed a preliminary prospectus for Virgin Trains USA LLC with the Securities and Exchange Commission providing new details about the expansion of rail service in South Florida and building a 185-mile dual-track line between Las Vegas and Victorville, California.

The company planning to build a high-speed rail line between Southern California and Las Vegas intends to create a public company and develop a public stock offering.

Earlier Friday, Brightline, the company financed by Fortress, announced plans to partner with British entrepreneur and adventurer Richard Branson to form Virgin Trains USA and take over the proposed XpressWest train route in Southern California and Southern Nevada.

The initial public offering, underwritten by Barclays Capital Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, hasn’t been priced and there’s no indication what percentage of shares would be controlled by Fortress.

The prospectus provides details and confirms speculation about several aspects of the California-Nevada train route the company plans to begin building next year and have completed by the fourth quarter of 2021 or the first quarter of 2022.

Among the details:

-The deal for XpressWest is expected to close by the second quarter of 2019.

-The route, referred to in the document as the “Vegas Expansion” and the route between Las Vegas and Victorville as the “Victorville Phase,” relies on information from the High Desert Corridor Study commissioned by San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties and the cities of Adelanto, Victorville, Apple Valley, Lancaster and Palmdale.

-The company has entered into an agreement to acquire about 38 acres for about $150 million in the resort corridor for a train station and a mixed-use development. The deal is expected to be for $140 million cash and the balance in share of common stock. The station is expected to serve as a major intermodal hub with access to taxis, buses, ride shares, shuttles and limousines.

-Executives believe the Vegas Expansion will result in trips between Victorville and Las Vegas taking 90 minutes compared to an estimate of approximately 2 hours 50 minutes by car.

-The company expects fares between Victorville and Las Vegas would average about $60, “which is less expensive than the cost of driving (when including parking costs) and the typical cost of flying. For example, the cost of a next-day, Friday flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas can often exceed $150.”

-The company expects fully operational annual ridership of 11.3 million passengers for the Vegas Expansion by the fourth quarter of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024. “We expect the ramp-up of ridership for the Vegas Expansion will proceed at a faster rate than our Florida passenger rail system due in part to the more concentrated travel pattern in the corridor between Las Vegas and Southern California,” the prospectus says.

-Total revenue of $863 million is expected from the Vegas Expansion in the first year. “That includes approximately $674 million in ticket revenue and approximately $189 million in ancillary revenue (which reflects an expected $5 in additional ancillary revenue per passenger as compared to our Florida passenger rail system, based on management’s expectation that the average trip length and nature of the market served by the Vegas Expansion will result in increased demand for food and beverage and potential sponsorship opportunities).

-Ancillary revenue is expected to consist of food and beverage sales, merchandise sales, parking fees, advertising, sponsorships and marketing affiliations (including naming rights), commissions from travel partners and ground transportation extensions and other services.

-The company’s goal is to generate a stabilized operating income margin, before depreciation, amortization and interest, of about 70 percent of total revenue.

-The company is exploring other potential city pairs on federally identified high-speed rail corridors. Among the prospective routes: Los Angeles-San Diego; Chicago-St. Louis; Houston-Dallas; Houston-San Antonio-Austin; Atlanta-Charlotte; Portland-Seattle-Vancouver; and Washington-New York-Boston.

