Confirmed: Building near South Point is soundstage for this YouTube celebrity

Non-disclosure agreements have kept the identity of a hangar-like building near South Point a mystery, but Clark County has confirmed what it is.

A building near the South Point which is a planned soundstage for “Beast Games” is seen Monday, June 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The mysterious building that resembles an aircraft hangar near South Point is a soundstage for “Beast Games,” a reality television show operated by MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson.

MrBeast has the world’s largest YouTube following with 385 million subscribers.

Documents approved by Clark County for a dirt lot at 2725 W. Pyle Ave., owned by South Point owner Michael Gaughan’s South 80 LLC, were reviewed by the Clark County Fire Prevention Bureau because plans include the temporary use of six diesel generators and 500-gallon fuel tanks with a total fuel capacity of 7,562 gallons.

Multiple reports said the building is a soundstage for “Beast Games Season 2” with a mid-June taping scheduled.

The permit listed a move-in date of May 1 and the building is expected to be torn down by June 30. Taping is expected to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

The first season premiered on Prime Video and was a record-breaking success for the streaming service. The show has been renewed for two more seasons. A specific release date has not been announced.

Several companies, including South Point and the contractor building the facility, were asked to sign non-disclosure agreements about the venue.

The first “Beast Games,” filmed at Allegiant Stadium in July, featured 2,000 contestants competing for a $5 million prize and was billed as “the biggest competition in game show history.”

But a class-action lawsuit was filed in September by five contestants alleging that the participants were subjected to unsafe conditions in an environment of misogyny and sexism and weren’t paid for their efforts.

The five anonymous competitors also said that “limited sustenance” and “insufficient medical staffing” endangered their health.

The filing alleges that production staff created a “toxic” work environment for women who faced “sexual harassment” throughout the contest. Those sections in the documents are heavily redacted in an effort to comply with “confidentiality provisions” signed by the competitors, according to a press release from their lawyers.

Another MrBeast event unraveled in April when a miscommunication led to fans being disappointed over an immersive event that was to deliver hotel accommodations, exclusive merchandise and “on-site activations” across the property.

Announced in January, “The MrBeast Experience” cost about $1,000 per person and was scheduled April 13-15. The “Experience” was to include a three-night stay at Resorts World Las Vegas, a gift bag full of “exclusive” MrBeast merchandise, and a $10,000 gift voucher for one lucky guest.

Resorts World ultimately issued refunds to persons buying the package.

