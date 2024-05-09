Construction can start on first phase of Las Vegas Spaceport

The project is slated for 240 acres between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

Clark County has approved construction permits for an airstrip that is backed by the Las Vegas Spaceport.

The Clark County Commission on Wednesday unanimously approved construction permits for an airstrip at what the county is calling the Las Vegas Executive Airport, according to a news release from the Las Vegas Spaceport.

The proposed project involves the construction of a private space port on 240 acres in Clark County. The airstrip would occupy about 40 acres of the site. The developer said it would take $310 million to build a launching pad, a runway for spaceplanes, a control tower, a flight school and a 200-room casino resort between Las Vegas and Pahrump. The spaceport would be about a 45-minute drive from Las Vegas.

Spaceport CEO Robert Lauer said he was “thrilled” by the county’s decision.

“While we understand this will be a very long process, the development of the Las Vegas Executive Airport marks a notable step forward in realizing the dream of the Las Vegas Spaceport,” Lauer said in a statement.

Lauer said it could take 10 years before a company can develop an aircraft that can take off from the spaceport runway and go into Earth’s orbit.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.