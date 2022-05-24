Construction crews topping off MSG Sphere entertainment venue

The last steel beam of the exosphere of the MSG Sphere at The Venetian is being put into place with the massive construction crane sometime Tuesday.

Construction at the MSG Sphere at the Venetian is underway on Monday, May 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Construction crews will place the last steel beam atop the 366-foot-tall MSG Sphere at The Venetian on Tuesday.

The landmark event is a key milestone for the construction of the $1.9 billion, 17,500-seat entertainment venue being built just east of The Venetian Expo.

Representatives of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. said a topping-out ceremony will be staged for construction workers and MSG employees following a morning hard-hat media tour of the interior progress on the building.

MSG officials say the MSG Sphere will be the most technologically advanced entertainment venue ever built.

The newest addition to the Las Vegas skyline, the spherical steel structure encompasses the venue and ultimately will be covered with about 580,000 square feet of fully programmable LED panels, forming the largest LED screen on Earth.

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer David Byrnes said in a call with investors this month that the screens would provide an impactful display for partners to showcase their brands, create unique activations and promote content.

“As we make our way toward the opening of the venue, we’ve been energized by the interest we’re seeing from potential partners,” Byrnes said. “This includes discussions with leading filmmakers about the creation of original immersive attractions with global artists for concert residencies at the venue, with promoters of marquee events and with potential corporate partners, who see substantial value in the platform’s capabilities inside and out.”

The venue will have a high-resolution display plane larger than three football fields, will feature the world’s largest beam-forming audio system with more than 160,000 speakers, and will deliver superior sound to every seat in the house.

Executives said to-date construction costs through March 31 had reached $1.3 billion.

Earlier this month, MSG said it is developing a partnership with the operators of the November 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix Formula One car race. The race course will encircle the Sphere and the partners expect to cross-market the event, expected to be one of the city’s biggest international special events at around the time the venue is scheduled to open.

“MSG Sphere’s prime position along the circuit (race course) presents a high-profile opportunity for both our company and F1,” Byrnes told investors. “We will be able to showcase the venue to a global audience of entertainment and sports fans both in-person and watching broadcasts of the event around the world.”

