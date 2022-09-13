Convention Center renovation cost increasing to $620M

The two-year project that begins in March includes the relocation of LVCVA executive offices and a new board meeting room that should be completed by the end of 2023.

The convention center's renovation project includes the relocation of LVCVA executive offices and a new board meeting room that should be completed by the end of 2023.

With the two-year renovation of the Las Vegas Convention Center six months away, the project cost has increased by $20 million to $620 million, the Convention and Visitors Authority’s board of directors was told Tuesday.

Terry Miller, head of Miller Project Management LLC, which is the LVCVA’s consulting builder representative to the project, gave the board details on the new administrative offices and board meeting room, which will be one of the first parts of the massive renovation project.

LVCVA Chief Financial Officer Ed Finger said the higher price is well within the planned contingencies the LVCVA has outlined for months.

A state oversight panel that is reviewing the construction process will meet next month to approve the project.

Construction is scheduled to begin at the end of March, shortly after the 2023 ConExpo-Con/Ag construction equipment trade show.

