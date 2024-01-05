Convention Center’s $600M renovation takes another step forward

Work crews are putting the finishing touches on a new board of directors meeting room for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Convention goers pack the South Hall during day three of the World of Concrete trade show on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Preparations are made for the ConExpo-Con/Agg construction trade show outside the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center in March 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Workers prepare the new West Hall expansion of the Las Vegas Convention Center for the World of Concrete convention in 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

When the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority conducts its business Tuesday, it’ll be doing it from a new location.

Work crews are putting the finishing touches on a new board of directors meeting room that will be used for the first time for a Monday committee meeting and Tuesday’s monthly board meeting.

The new meeting room is part of three-year $600 million renovation of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The initial portion of the project includes the opening of the board room and new executive offices. Both the board room and the new offices are located near a new plaza entrance off the South Hall with an entrance on the east side of the Convention Center.

At 4,400 square feet, the board room is just over twice the size of the existing room. The contemporary design features elements of concrete, marble and warm wood tones.

Technological enhancements are a key part of the new meeting room space.

A 10.6 million pixel ultrawide LED video screen behind the board dais is 32-by-9 feet and offers dramatic presentation capabilities.

The room also will have a new digital voting and meeting management system and digital public agenda display screens. The room will have a built-in assistive listening and a dais compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Robust wireless connectivity and energy-efficient LED lighting enhances the room and three news camera staging areas with direct meeting room audio connections are installed, according to the LVCVA. A movable partition airwall allows for room reconfiguration into a flexible, technology-enabled meeting space and an adjacent studio-press conference room will allow for post-meeting interviews.

While not yet installed, cameras that will provide full Microsoft Teams teleconferencing capabilities for LVCVA ambassadors to have access to watch board of directors meetings remotely.

A parking lot for meeting attendees off University Center Drive, near East Desert Inn Road, is expected to be ready for next week’s meetings.

Among the items expected to be discussed Tuesday are an update on preparations for Super Bowl 58, scheduled Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium, and a proposal to add a new executive level position within the LVCVA staff administration.

The 14 board members composed of eight elected officials and six tourism industry executives are expected to consider establishment of a chief strategy officer position within the LVCVA executive hierarchy.

The new position would oversee Transportation, People and Culture, and Risk Management functions and would be paid between $199,000 and $279,000 a year.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.