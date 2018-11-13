Cordell Corp. to manage Las Vegas Convention Center renovation

The next phase of the expansion and renovation of the Las Vegas Convention Center took a big step forward Tuesday.

A design rendering, released April 10, 2018, showing how the Las Vegas Convention Center District Phase Two Expansion is expected to look on completion. (tvsdesign/Design Las Vegas)

In a unanimous vote, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors approved a $13.5 million contract with Cordell Corp. to handle the renovation portion of the seven-year, $1.4 billion project.

Cordell already is overseeing the current phase of the project, the $935.1 million expansion that includes building a 600,000-square-foot exhibition hall and three stories of meeting rooms at the northwest corner of Paradise Road and Convention Center Drive.

Cordell principal and owner Terry Miller has served as the LVCVA’s builder representative on the expansion portion of the project, due to be completed by January 2021.

The renovation portion of the project will begin as soon as the new exhibition hall is completed. The project involves work on four existing exhibition halls, one every six months, with an expected completion by the end of 2022.

The LVCVA considers the work a three-phase project with the acquisition and demolition of the Riviera hotel-casino the first phase, the expansion the second and the renovation the third.

