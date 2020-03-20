Coronavirus cancellations in Las Vegas have $2B impact, resort group says

In a statistics-heavy appeal to the state’s six congressional representatives and senators, association President and CEO Virginia Valentine explained that Nevada would be hurt more than any other state because of its dependence on tourism.

The Nevada Resort Association on Friday urged the state’s congressional delegation to move swiftly to assist the state’s battered hospitality industry.

In a statistics-heavy appeal to the state’s six congressional representatives and senators, association President and CEO Virginia Valentine explained that Nevada would be hurt more than any other state because of its dependence on tourism.

Valentine’s letter said the association estimates the impact of March and April meetings and convention cancellations is already approaching $2 billion in lost economic activity.

“The Nevada Resort Association has engaged an economic research and analysis firm to assess the economic impact of COVID-19 on Nevada. Their analysis has determined that 320,000 employees relying on $1.3 billion in wages and salary payments each month are at immediate risk. These numbers are nearly twice those reported during the Great Recession,” the letter said.

Valentine’s letter said Nevada’s tourism industry is responsible for:

-40 percent of Nevada’s General Fund revenue

– Supporting more than 450,000 jobs (one in three jobs in Nevada).

-$20 billion in wages and salaries annually

– $1.8 billion in industry-specific fees and taxes

-$75 billion in annual economic output (45 percent of the state’s aggregate output).

The letter also said:

-Cancellations in the convention and meeting sector have been mounting; the impact of March and April events is already approaching $2 billion in lost activity and subsequent events are generating losses multiple times this in the coming weeks.

-Assuming the tourism industry is effectively shuttered for 30 to 90 days, the recovery will require 12 to 18 months and the impacts are devastating for the Nevada economy with the direct job losses of 102,000, and total job losses of 158,000 , about $5 billion in direct wage losses, accumulating to $7.7 billion when secondary impacts are considered and economic impact of $22.5 billion directly on the industry, with total impacts reaching $38.9 billion.

The fiscal hit to state and local governments in Nevada is expected to reach $1 billion when considering some of the notable tax revenues sources:

– $500 million in hotel room taxes.

– $380 million in gaming taxes.

– $73 million in entertainment taxes.

– $46 million in local payroll taxes.

– $19 million in local business taxes.

