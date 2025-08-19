County Commission appoints new aviation director

As the director of the department, the Air Force veteran will oversee Harry Reid International Airport, Henderson Executive Airport and North Las Vegas Airport.

Las Vegas tourism is down. Some blame Trump’s tariffs and immigration crackdown

Newly appointed Clark County Aviation Director James Chrisley will take over the position from Rosemary Vassiliadis on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. (Clark County)

The Clark County Department of Aviation has a new director.

James Chrisley, a member of the leadership team at Harry Reid International Airport for nearly nine years and a former squadron commander at Nellis and Creech air force bases, was formally appointed to the position and will take over for retiring Rosemary Vassiliadis on Sept. 12.

The Clark County Commission unanimously approved Chrisley’s appointment without discussion as part of the agenda’s consent calendar.

Also approved by consent was a $9.6 million bid for a modernization project for the terminal at Henderson Executive Airport.

The Clark County aviation system is comprised of five airports, including Harry Reid International Airport, Henderson Executive Airport, North Las Vegas Airport, Overton-Perkins Field and Jean Sport Aviation Center.

Clark County Manager Kevin Schiller appointed Chrisley to the aviation director position July 29 subject to commission ratification.

Under terms of the contact approved by commissioners, Chrisley will be paid an annual base salary of $290,000 a year, a wellness benefit allowance of $6,000 a year, a general expense allowance not to exceed $12,000 a year and payment of retirement benefits.

Prior to joining the Department of Aviation team, Chrisley spent more than 21 years in the Air Force, advancing through the ranks to hold a variety of leadership and management positions within the Mission Support and Civil Engineer career fields. He served as deputy commander of the 99th Mission Support Group at Nellis AFB and commander of the 799th Air Base Squadron at Creech AFB. In those positions, Chrisley oversaw and managed basewide support activities including civil engineering, fire emergency services, personnel services, communications, morale, welfare and recreation programs, food services, emergency management, and transportation operations and maintenance.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and a master’s degree from the University of Texas, Austin.

In 2017, Chrisley was appointed to the Nevada Homeland Security Working Group, now known as the Nevada Resiliency Advisory Committee. As a continued voting member, he helps in the creation of policy for all emergency management mitigation, response and recovery efforts throughout the state of Nevada.

Chrisley also was a key contributor as a member of the Las Vegas Super Bowl 58 Host Committee’s Transportation and Parking Committee in 2023-24. He led the coordination and execution of airport operations when hundreds of private aircraft flew into Southern Nevada airports in the first-ever megaevent hosted by the city.

Chrisley also has been a point man for planning, coordinating and advancing Southern Nevada’s new airport project and overseeing the master planning efforts for Reid International, Henderson Executive and North Las Vegas airports.

The contract for the Henderson Executive Airport terminal modernization is being awarded to North Las Vegas-based MMC Inc. following a competitive bid publicly opened June 17.

The project will include new millwork, ceilings, restroom remodels, terrazzo and tile floors, roof replacement and new air conditioning equipment. The terminal exterior will also be painted.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.