Crime keeping weddings away from Las Vegas, Cancun

Las Vegas saw a sharp decline in weddings in the last three months of 2017 following the Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting. Brides and grooms stayed away amid heightened concerns over safety.

Violetta Kovacs, chapel photographer, takes photos of the newly married Chrissy Blunt-Sternthal and Jason Sternthal of Denver at Vegas Weddings in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Long a destination for couples planning a wedding, Las Vegas saw a sharp decline in marriage ceremonies in the last few months of 2017 following the Oct. 1 mass shooting.

Brides and grooms stayed away amid heightened concerns over safety after 58 people were killed at a outdoor concert near the Strip. The number of marriage licenses issued last year fell by 3,139, to 78,186, with most of the decline in 2017’s last two months.

Las Vegas isn’t the only wedding destination feeling the impact from the collateral damage of crime.

More couples seeking to exchange vows are crossing Mexico off their list of possible wedding locations amid reports of a surge in killings, travel agents at a conference in Las Vegas said Tuesday.

“Couples come in and say they want a wedding on the beach, but not in Mexico,” said Erin Greaves, who runs Destination Wedding Experiences in Edmonton, Canada.

Greaves is one of about 130 travel agents attending the third-annual Romance Travel Market convention in Las Vegas at the Embassy Suites. The three-day event is run by the Destination Wedding & Honeymoon Specialists Association.

Panelists said the extensive media attention to a jump in cartel-related killings in Cancun this year is giving an exaggerated impression of the threat to tourists. There are have been more than 100 murders in Cancun since the start of the year, according to media reports. The killings are mainly drug and gang related, the panelists said.

“If [Oct. 1] happened in Mexico, no one would go,” said Angie Aldrich, a romance travel specialist with Destinations Unlimited in Iowa. “Mexico is still one of the safest places.”

Nicole Gessler, who runs wanderlust Travel Co. in Nebraska, told the conference she had three couples cancel weddings planned in Mexico.

Other locations gain interest

Carrie Brandt, who runs the wedding and honeymoon program for Travel Leaders Network, said there is greater interest these days in hosting weddings in the Dominican Republic, Thailand and even Iceland.

“The bride and groom want something different. They want their Facebook and Instagram pictures to be better than everyone else’s,” she said.

The number of weddings in Las Vegas has steadily declined over the past decade amid increasing competition from beachfront resorts in Mexico, Hawaii, the Caribbean islands, and South Asia.

Those destinations actively promote themselves as wedding attractions to agents, said Brandt. Several beachfront getaways including the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Aruba plus Antigua and Barbuda will be exhibiting at the conference this week.

Las Vegas businesses, with the support of the Clark County Clerk, set up the Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce two years ago to promote the city and halt the decline in the number of local weddings. The industry generates about $2 billion in economic impact for the county.

Las Vegas still remains a top place for bachelor and bachelorette parties, participants said. Higher costs — including resort fees — though, are hurting its competitive position as a romance destination, they said.

Growth plateauing

Destination weddings have become a big business for tour agencies that saw their traditional business slammed over the past decade by the rise of online travel sites like Priceline and Expedia.

“We have seen it just totally blossom. It has really blown up. Honeymoons seem to be recession proof,” said Lisa Sheldon, co-founder of the association.

While travelers can click a few buttons to book a one-week vacation, it’s a lot more complicated when it comes to booking a wedding for dozens or even hundreds of people, agents said.

Millennial and Generation Z newlyweds are more determined today to seek unique experiences that require the use of agents.

“A wedding is not like a vacation trip. You can’t redo it,” said Liz Scull, a marketing manager for Ensemble Travel Group in Canada.

While the growth in the destination wedding industry has slowed, there are new niches developing like LGBT destination weddings, said Brandt and Caroline Belgrave, a manager at Nexion, a host agency for travel professionals.

Short honeymoons, called minimoons, and honeymoons with friends or family, known as buddymoons, are also gaining traction among younger generations, the panelists said.

Wedding sizes also are becoming smaller and people are spending less on them, said Brandt.

“Brides are taking a step back and saying my mom’s cousin’s friend’s brother doesn’t need to be there,” she said.

Contact Todd Prince at 702-383-0386 or tprince@reviewjournal.com. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.