Crowd at Las Vegas convention sees first-ever 4K live stream from space

Peggy Whitson, a National Aeronautics and Space Administration NASA astronaut aboard the International Space Station, spoke with a crowd Wednesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the first-ever, 4K live stream from space.

“We are just pasting over Baja, California,” Whiston said when asked the first quetion about her location. “By the time we finish speaking we will be over central Africa.”

The 400 people that packed room 249 at the LVCC to watch the historical event burst out applause when Whitson’s words came through.

The live stream interview, which lasted about 15 minutes, included demonstrations of life on the ISS, such as playing ping with a ball of water.

“I don’t know if you can here the oohs and ahhs here, but it is tremendous,” said interviewer Sam Blackman as he watched the demonstrations. “It is mind-blowing to be watching this in real time.”

Blackman is chief executive officer and co-founder of Amazon Web Services Elemental, which helped put on the live stream.

The live stream was held as part of the National Association of Broadcasters Show, which is underway through Thursday.

