Crowds begin to descend on Las Vegas for busy July 4th weekend

Gaming and tourism industry insiders are expecting hundreds of thousands of visitors to stay in Las Vegas for what promises to be the busiest holiday weekend since before the pandemic.

People visit the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Friday, July 2, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People arrive at McCarran International Airport Terminal 1 in Las Vegas, Friday, July 2, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

People visit the Fremont Street Experience in Las Vegas, Friday, July 2, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Judging by the early afternoon crowds gathered at McCarran International Airport’s bustling baggage claim, it appears they likely won’t be disappointed. Outside, some lines of folks waiting for an Uber or Lyft were visible, but the lines didn’t appear excessively long.

Arriving passengers inside seemed ready to have a good time, some stopping to snap selfies at an Instagram spot with a ”What happens in Las Vegas only happens in Las Vegas” backdrop, and others waiting for luggage gazed up at an overhead LED screen playing an advertisement showcasing newly opened Resorts World Las Vegas, followed by one touting the return of Cirque du Soleil’s “O.”

And why wouldn’t they be? It’s the first major holiday weekend since COVID-19 restrictions on capacity, gatherings and crowd sizes were lifted across the state in June, and Fourth of July falls on a Sunday, setting up an optimal three-day weekend.

“In a way, it’s really New Year’s Eve as it’s the beginning of the post-COVID-19 world,” UNLV hospitality professor Amanda Belarmino said.

She expects the holiday weekend to be significant for all U.S. travel destinations, but particularly Las Vegas. She said this weekend could draw the city’s biggest crowd since 2019.

“U.S. consumers are engaging in a surge of traveling and spending, and I would expect this weekend to be incredibly busy,” she said.

It’s also a weekend of firsts in Las Vegas. Not only is the first major holiday in the state since the pandemic without COVID-19 restrictions, but also the first concert at Allegiant Stadium, and first Fourth of July weekend for the Las Vegas Valley’s three new resorts.

Vegas calling

The weekend also marks the return of entertainers such as Dave Chappelle and Bruno Mars. It was the chance to see Mars perform that propelled Rockville, Maryland residents Rick and Jenny Levine to fly out to Las Vegas for the weekend. They gushed about Las Vegas while waiting for their luggage to round the corner at a baggage claim carousel at the airport’s Terminal 1.

The couple is staying at Park MGM this weekend, where they’ll attend Mars’ Saturday night concert. That’ll allow Jenny Levine, 60, to cross off that item from her “bucket list.”

She and Rick Levine, 61, have visited Las Vegas every few months since 2017, when they came for a family wedding. Before then, she said, she was skeptical of Las Vegas. That impression changed on that first trip. “Well, I came for her wedding, and I’m like, “I’m hooked,’” she said.

Now, she said, she and her husband love the restaurants, hotels, energy and constant supply of things to do.

Tourist Kris Mummel, won’t likely forget her visit here anytime soon. It marked her first time flying, first time in Las Vegas and soon-to-be first time zip lining.

“Oh, I got to touch a palm tree,” she added.“Never seen a palm tree before. Didn’t know they had ‘em out here. I was like, ‘Oh, look at the trees!’”

Mummel, a 58-year-old resident of Mattoon, Illinois, and her partner, Vince Trimble, stood in the middle of The Linq Promenade on Friday evening and pointed their phones up at the zip liners overhead. That was their next stop.

The two, who are staying at the Sahara Las Vegas, said they decided to come to Las Vegas because it was time for a vacation. They said they needed a break from working, redoing their pond and building a beach at their country home.

Big numbers anticipated

The couple are among the 300,000 expected to visit Las Vegas over the long weekend.

Neither the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority nor the airport provided visitation projections, though a McCarran airport spokesman said the number of airplane seats coming to Las Vegas is within 5 percent of the total around Fourth of July 2019.

In 2018 and 2019, about 330,000 people visited Las Vegas during Fourth of July weekend and spent more than $235 million, according to the convention authority.

“We have long viewed Fourth of July weekend as an important weekend for the destination now that we’re fully reopened with the return of beloved live shows, concerts and an array of ‘Only Vegas’ experiences for our visitors to enjoy,” spokeswoman Lori Nelson-Kraft said Friday. “To top it all off, we’re thrilled to be hosting a spectacular fireworks show that will light up the skies Sunday night from one end of the famed Las Vegas Strip to the other.”

Several Strip hotel-casinos are set to launch from their rooftops Sunday night, with Plaza lighting up the downtown skies on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night. Station Casinos will have its own fireworks shows at 9 p.m. Sunday show at Red Rock and Green Valley Ranch resorts.

‘Extra, extra busy’

Josh Swissman, founding partner at The Strategy Organization consulting firm, said earlier this week that he thinks a confluence of vaccinations, lifted restrictions, pent-up demand, the holiday itself and the three-day weekend are the recipe for an “extra, extra busy” weekend.

Then factor in the return of nightlife, entertainment and day clubs and the June 24 debut of the $4.3 billion Resorts World Las Vegas megaresort, not to mention the openings in recent months of Circa and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and their pool complexes.

It’s an invigorating mix. Rick Levine said he and his wife considering retiring in Las Vegas. In the meantime, they’ll enjoy their stay and figure out a place to watch fireworks on Sunday. Maybe they’ll just watch from their hotel room, he said.

“How many cities (are there) where people come to the city for Fourth of July knowing it’s going to be 105, 110 degrees? Not many places,” he said.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.