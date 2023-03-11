63°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Tourism

Culinary union says it will strike Saturday if deal isn’t reached

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2023 - 9:39 pm
 
Culinary Union workers picket in front of the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Thursday, Feb.16, ...
Culinary Union workers picket in front of the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Thursday, Feb.16, 2023, in Las Vegas. Workers are demonstrating for higher pay in their stalled negotiations with Sodexo Live, which operates the Centerplate food concession at the Convention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Culinary Union workers picket in front of the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Thursday, Feb.16, ...
Culinary Union workers picket in front of the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Thursday, Feb.16, 2023, in Las Vegas. Workers are demonstrating for higher pay in their stalled negotiations with Sodexo Live, which operates the Centerplate food concession at the Convention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Culinary Union workers picket in front of the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Thursday, Feb.16, ...
Culinary Union workers picket in front of the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Thursday, Feb.16, 2023, in Las Vegas. Workers are demonstrating for higher pay in their stalled negotiations with Sodexo Live, which operates the Centerplate food concession at the Convention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Culinary Union workers picket in front of the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Thursday, Feb.16, ...
Culinary Union workers picket in front of the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Thursday, Feb.16, 2023, in Las Vegas. Workers are demonstrating for higher pay in their stalled negotiations with Sodexo Live, which operates the Centerplate food concession at the Convention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Culinary Union workers picket in front of the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Thursday, Feb.16, ...
Culinary Union workers picket in front of the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Thursday, Feb.16, 2023, in Las Vegas. Workers are demonstrating for higher pay in their stalled negotiations with Sodexo Live, which operates the Centerplate food concession at the Convention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Diamante Asberry, a researcher at Culinary Union Local 226, shouts slogans as Culinary Union wo ...
Diamante Asberry, a researcher at Culinary Union Local 226, shouts slogans as Culinary Union workers picket in front of the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Thursday, Feb.16, 2023, in Las Vegas. Workers are demonstrating for higher pay in their stalled negotiations with Sodexo Live, which operates the Centerplate food concession at the Convention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Culinary Union workers picket in front of the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Thursday, Feb.16, ...
Culinary Union workers picket in front of the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Thursday, Feb.16, 2023, in Las Vegas. Workers are demonstrating for higher pay in their stalled negotiations with Sodexo Live, which operates the Centerplate food concession at the Convention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Culinary Union workers picket in front of the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Thursday, Feb.16, ...
Culinary Union workers picket in front of the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Thursday, Feb.16, 2023, in Las Vegas. Workers are demonstrating for higher pay in their stalled negotiations with Sodexo Live, which operates the Centerplate food concession at the Convention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Union workers for Sodexo Live!, the contracted food service provider for the Las Vegas Convention Center, say they’ll go on strike early Saturday morning if an acceptable contract isn’t reached.

Representatives of Culinary Local 226 and Bartenders Local 165 said late Friday that they’d establish picket lines at various locations around the Convention Center and walk off the job beginning Saturday at 6 a.m.

A representative of Sodexo could not be reached for comment Friday evening.

About 400 union food service employees work for Sodexo at the Convention Center.

Union officials stressed that their dispute is with Sodexo and not the Convention Center or its operator, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

But the Convention Center will host what’s expected to be the largest trade show since the COVID-19 pandemic — the five-day, once-every-three-years ConExpo-Con/Agg construction equipment show, which starts Tuesday. An estimated 130,000 people are expected to attend.

Workers are demanding higher pay and benefits.

Non-tipped cooks, dishwashers, banquet servers, concessions cashiers and other Sodexo workers are paid an average $16 to $19 an hour, which union officials contend is not a high enough living wage.

Culinary workers have been without a contract since Sept. 1, 2022. But over the past four months, the union has ratcheted up the pressure on Sodexo management to come to a contract agreement.

In late November, representatives of unions of the umbrella organization UNITE HERE — the Union of Needletrades, Industrial, and Textile Employees (UNITE) and Hotel Employees and Restaurant Employees (HERE) — from Orlando; Detroit; New Orleans; Sacramento, California; and Las Vegas presented an online discussion of their strategy to take strike votes as contract negotiations took place.

Union and Sodexo management met in late November, but failed to reach an agreement.

The Las Vegas group voted unanimously Dec. 7-8 to authorize a strike, as a series of big trade shows such as CES were due to arrive in the city in January.

There were no strikes during CES and the World of Concrete trade show, but when the MAGIC fashion trade show was in town in mid-February, the union conducted a loud informational picket line at the Convention Center.

Culinary union members also showed up when Southwest Airlines flight attendants had their own picket line in front of the Convention Center’s West Hall on Feb. 21.

It’s unclear whether there are any negotiations scheduled between the bargaining units before Saturday’s strike deadline.

Walking off the job and picket lines could be what’s next on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
10 players ejected during fight in Golden Knights’ OT win
10 players ejected during fight in Golden Knights’ OT win
2
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Strip casino
3
Las Vegas taco truck brawl captured on video, 1 arrested
Las Vegas taco truck brawl captured on video, 1 arrested
4
CARTOONS: Don’t worry: Nuclear war is so much better than mean tweets
CARTOONS: Don’t worry: Nuclear war is so much better than mean tweets
5
Video shows moments before man is killed by North Las Vegas police
Video shows moments before man is killed by North Las Vegas police
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Culinary union pickets at Las Vegas Convention Center
Culinary union pickets at Las Vegas Convention Center
Southwest flight attendants hold picket outside Convention Center
Southwest flight attendants hold picket outside Convention Center
LVCVA approves $1.6M to sponsor 3 sporting events
LVCVA approves $1.6M to sponsor 3 sporting events
LVCVA to consider 10-acre, $125M Strip land sale on Tuesday
LVCVA to consider 10-acre, $125M Strip land sale on Tuesday
Airport passenger numbers launch strong tourism start for ’23
Airport passenger numbers launch strong tourism start for ’23
Allegiant pilots oppose plan to partner with Mexican air carrier
Allegiant pilots oppose plan to partner with Mexican air carrier