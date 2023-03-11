Culinary union says it will strike Saturday if deal isn’t reached

Representatives of Culinary Workers Union Local 226 and Bartenders Union Local 165 say they’ll walk off their Convention Center Sodexo food service jobs at 6 a.m.

Culinary Union workers picket in front of the Las Vegas Convention Center, on Thursday, Feb.16, 2023, in Las Vegas. Workers are demonstrating for higher pay in their stalled negotiations with Sodexo Live, which operates the Centerplate food concession at the Convention Center. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Union workers for Sodexo Live!, the contracted food service provider for the Las Vegas Convention Center, say they’ll go on strike early Saturday morning if an acceptable contract isn’t reached.

Representatives of Culinary Local 226 and Bartenders Local 165 said late Friday that they’d establish picket lines at various locations around the Convention Center and walk off the job beginning Saturday at 6 a.m.

A representative of Sodexo could not be reached for comment Friday evening.

About 400 union food service employees work for Sodexo at the Convention Center.

Union officials stressed that their dispute is with Sodexo and not the Convention Center or its operator, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

But the Convention Center will host what’s expected to be the largest trade show since the COVID-19 pandemic — the five-day, once-every-three-years ConExpo-Con/Agg construction equipment show, which starts Tuesday. An estimated 130,000 people are expected to attend.

Workers are demanding higher pay and benefits.

Non-tipped cooks, dishwashers, banquet servers, concessions cashiers and other Sodexo workers are paid an average $16 to $19 an hour, which union officials contend is not a high enough living wage.

Culinary workers have been without a contract since Sept. 1, 2022. But over the past four months, the union has ratcheted up the pressure on Sodexo management to come to a contract agreement.

In late November, representatives of unions of the umbrella organization UNITE HERE — the Union of Needletrades, Industrial, and Textile Employees (UNITE) and Hotel Employees and Restaurant Employees (HERE) — from Orlando; Detroit; New Orleans; Sacramento, California; and Las Vegas presented an online discussion of their strategy to take strike votes as contract negotiations took place.

Union and Sodexo management met in late November, but failed to reach an agreement.

The Las Vegas group voted unanimously Dec. 7-8 to authorize a strike, as a series of big trade shows such as CES were due to arrive in the city in January.

There were no strikes during CES and the World of Concrete trade show, but when the MAGIC fashion trade show was in town in mid-February, the union conducted a loud informational picket line at the Convention Center.

Culinary union members also showed up when Southwest Airlines flight attendants had their own picket line in front of the Convention Center’s West Hall on Feb. 21.

It’s unclear whether there are any negotiations scheduled between the bargaining units before Saturday’s strike deadline.

Walking off the job and picket lines could be what’s next on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

