Delays, cancellations hit Harry Reid airport as winter storm sweeps US

Las Vegas’ airport on Sunday has already seen more than 100 flight cancellations and delays as a massive storm brings bad weather across the country.

A Southwest Airlines flight bound for Houston takes off from Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @csstevensphoto

Though Las Vegas isn’t in the path of a giant winter storm sweeping the country, poor weather appears to be affecting hundreds of flights at Harry Reid International Airport.

Airlines on Sunday canceled more than 11,800 flights as of Sunday afternoon, according to flight-tracking company FlightAware. Reid airport had 162 of those cancellations, making up 9 percent of all departures and 11 percent of all arrivals at the airport.

The airport has also seen 142 delayed flights, making up 8 percent of all departures and 9 percent of all arrivals.

The winter storm, expected to bring snow, sleet and freezing rain to nearly 180 million people across the country, is the highest experienced flight cancellation event since the pandemic, the Associated Press reported.

Southwest Airlines flights account for the most cancellations on Sunday at Reid with 60, while American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United and Jet Blue make up nearly all other canceled flights, according to FlightAware.

Airlines have already canceled over 2,700 flights on Monday, with 30 of those being at Reid Airport as of Sunday afternoon, according to FlightAware. Three flights at Reid Airport on Monday — one departure and two arrivals — have already been delayed.

A Reid Airport spokesperson advised travelers to keep a close eye on their flight statuses to stay up-to-date with any potential sudden changes.

“Just because the sun’s out here in Las Vegas doesn’t mean we aren’t affected by weather elsewhere,” the spokesperson said.

Airports in the South have seen the most amount of canceled flights as of Sunday afternoon. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, Charlotte-Douglas International in North Carolina and Dallas-Fort Worth International have each had more than 1,000 incoming and departing flights be delayed, according to FlightAware.

Meanwhile, airports in the Mid-Atlantic have seen high shares of their scheduled flights canceled as of Sunday afternoon. New York’s LaGuardia Airport, Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia International Airport have all had more than 90 percent of their arrivals and departures be canceled, according to FlightAware.

