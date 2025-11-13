Delays, cancellations still occurring at Reid, other airports

While temporary funding has been approved to reopen the federal government, there are still expected to be flight delays and cancellations for a few days.

Fewer cancellations reported at Las Vegas airport; return to normalcy could take weeks

A Southwest Airlines flight bound for Houston takes off from Harry Reid International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

That sigh of relief by travelers after congressional leaders passed a temporary spending bill Wednesday may have been premature as airport delays and flight cancellations are likely for at least another few days.

FlightAware, which tracks flights worldwide, on Thursday said there were 56 cancellations and 49 delays at Harry Reid International Airport and 999 cancellations and 1,250 delays within the United States at midmorning.

The Federal Aviation Administration indicated Thursday that it is freezing flight reductions at 6 percent as air traffic controllers, Transportation Security Administration workers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents return to work after a 43-day government shutdown.

FlightAware indicated the biggest aviation chokepoints Thursday were at Chicago and San Francisco.

A TSA administrator in Las Vegas said Wednesday that employees not reporting for work has not been as big a problem at Reid than other airports because of the widespread community support for workers.

Karen Burke, federal security director for the TSA at Reid, thanked the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors for providing gasoline vouchers to the airport’s federal employees.

Local businesses and individuals also stocked a food pantry at the airport for employees who went nearly six weeks without a paycheck but were required by law to report for work.

Aviation experts have said it could take several days for flight operations to get back to normal because of the logistics of moving aircraft to where they need to be to maintain a schedule, and because there’s a backlog of work — including safety inspections — that haven’t been done for weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

