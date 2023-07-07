100°F
Tourism

Delta adding flights from Las Vegas to these popular capital cities

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2023 - 1:23 pm
 
Delta Air Lines is adding new flights to and from Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Delta Air Lines is adding new routes out of Las Vegas and resuming one that was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline announced Friday.

The airline is adding nonstop service from Harry Reid International Airport to Sacramento, California, and Austin, Texas, as well as resuming nonstop service to San Diego beginning Oct. 9, according to a news release. Tickets go on sale July 8.

The routes to and from Sacramento and Austin will operate daily. The route to and from San Diego will operate twice daily.

“We always carefully monitor demand trends in each market, including Las Vegas, to assess where we can add nonstop flights and shape our schedule based where our customers most want to fly, and these additions are reflective of that,” Delta spokesperson Drake X. Castañeda said in an emailed statement.

Last month, ulta low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines announced that it was expanding to Las Vegas beginning in September, with four new nonstop flights to destinations previously unserved from Las Vegas. It also will establish a crew base at the airport.

Avelo’s new routes to and from Las Vegas will include Bend/Redmond, Oregon; Brownsville, Texas; Eureka/Arcata and Sonoma/Santa Rosa, California; and Dubuque, Iowa.

Contact Erin Edgemon at eedgemon@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0340. Follow @eedgemon on Twitter.

