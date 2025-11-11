Despite vote ending shutdown, Las Vegas airport still sees delays, cancellations Tuesday

Because of a backlog of work, including inspections and safety checks, the nation’s aviation system isn’t expected to bounce back right away once Congress votes.

Flight cancellations, delays likely to grow at Las Vegas airport as shutdown nears end

People wait in line at the Southwest ticket desk at Harry Reid International Airport Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Aviation experts say despite a congressional vote to end the government shutdown nearing, it could take weeks before flight schedules return to normal.

That’s because Federal Aviation Administration workers must sift through a 42-day backlog of work left undone, including aircraft inspections and safety checks. In addition, FAA towers weren’t fully staffed when the shutdown began, so the hiring process is expected to ramp up again once the House vote, currently scheduled for Wednesday, is completed and legislation is passed for President Donald Trump to sign.

Meanwhile, flight cancellations and delays continue at Harry Reid International Airport and across the nation.

According to FlightAware, which tracks world aviation, there were 47 cancellations and 35 flight delays by midmorning Tuesday at Reid. Nationwide, there were 1,551 cancellations and 1,584 delays. Not all delays and cancellations were necessarily the result of the FAA’s policy to reduce the number of flights as FlightAware does not differentiate delays resulting from bad weather, mechanical problems for aircraft or other technological reasons.

In Las Vegas, 27 of the cancellations and 23 of the delays were on flights operated by Southwest Airlines, the busiest air carrier at Reid.

Tuesday was the day designated as when 6 percent of the nation’s flights would be reduced, up from the 4 percent level that began Friday. The FAA plan to reduce flights is expected to go up to 8 percent Thursday and 10 percent Friday.

It’s unclear whether that would change if the House bill is passed and Trump signs it.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

