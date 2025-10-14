Details of LVCVA’s ‘Fabulous’ sale to be reviewed by board

Destination sales climbed in September, thanks in part to the unprecedented special sale featuring more than 160 special offers for potential customers.

New displays aimed at promoting tourism are seen throughout the rideshare area at Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors is expecting to get new details on the success of the “Fabulous Five-Day Sale” when it meets Tuesday.

In an early assessment this month, Chief Marketing Officer Kate Wik said the sale, coordinated by the LVCVA with its resort partners Sept. 22-26, drew four times the weekly average web traffic on visitlasvegas.com, making September the second strongest month on record for website visitation.

