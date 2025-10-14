63°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Tourism

Details of LVCVA’s ‘Fabulous’ sale to be reviewed by board

New displays aimed at promoting tourism are seen throughout the rideshare area at Terminal 1 at ...
New displays aimed at promoting tourism are seen throughout the rideshare area at Terminal 1 at Harry Reid International Airport Friday, Sept. 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
An Allegiant Air jet in Vegas Golden Knights livery is seen at Harry Reid International Airport ...
Allegiant Air to open new training center in Las Vegas
A Southwest Airlines jet taxis at Harry Reid International Airport Wednesday, June 18, 2025 in ...
Southwest to begin flying from Las Vegas to these Mexican cities
New Harry Reid International Airport signage, Thursday, July 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Ja ...
No air traffic control delays occurring at Las Vegas airport
Fuel tanks are seen in the foreground as a Delta Air Lines jet departs Harry Reid International ...
Vote postponed on proposed garage next to fuel tanks at Las Vegas airport
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 14, 2025 - 9:41 am
 

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board of directors is expecting to get new details on the success of the “Fabulous Five-Day Sale” when it meets Tuesday.

In an early assessment this month, Chief Marketing Officer Kate Wik said the sale, coordinated by the LVCVA with its resort partners Sept. 22-26, drew four times the weekly average web traffic on visitlasvegas.com, making September the second strongest month on record for website visitation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES