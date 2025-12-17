63°F
Tourism

Details shared on Las Vegas New Year’s Eve fireworks show

Organizers of "America's Party 2026," Las Vegas' New Year's Eve fireworks celebration, gave details Wednesday of this year's show featuring displays from at least 10 Las Vegas resorts. (Las Vegas Review-Journal via YouTube)
Fireworks erupt over the Strip and Sphere as part of New Year's Eve celebrations across th ...
Fireworks erupt over the Strip and Sphere as part of New Year's Eve celebrations across the city as viewed from the Foundation Room atop the Mandalay Bay on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Fireworks erupt over the Las Vegas Strip as part of New Years Eve festivities across the city f ...
Fireworks erupt over the Las Vegas Strip as part of New Years Eve festivities across the city from atop of the Strat tower on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 17, 2025 - 11:01 am
 
Updated December 17, 2025 - 11:19 am

Organizers of “America’s Party 2026,” Las Vegas’ New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration, gave details Wednesday of this year’s show featuring displays from at least 10 Las Vegas resorts.

This year marks the 25th edition of the celebration that draws thousands of visitors to the Strip and downtown Las Vegas.

Fireworks will be launched from MGM Grand, Aria, Planet Hollywood Resort, Caesars Palace, Palms, TI, The Venetian, Resorts World Las Vegas, Fontainebleau and Stratosphere, with the Rio serving as the command center for the event. Downtown Las Vegas will have a separate fireworks event from the Plaza.

Representatives of Las Vegas Events, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and Fireworks by Grucci explain details of the presentation from the VooDoo Lounge at the top of Rio’s Masquerade Tower.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

