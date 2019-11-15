Digging begins for Las Vegas Convention Center people-mover system

Elon Musk’s The Boring Company switched on its tunnel-digging boring machines Friday to begin work on a $52.5 million people-mover project.

A tunnel boring machine is seen at the construction site during a media tour at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas.

High-occupancy autonomous electric vehicles would run underground between exhibit halls at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Workers on Friday turned on the tunnel-producing boring machine to begin building the Las Vegas Convention Center’s $52.5 million underground people-mover.

The first-of-its-kind system developed by Elon Musk’s The Boring Company will include about a mile of twin tunnels around 40 feet underground connected to three stations on the convention center’s 200-acre campus.

Known as the LVCC Loop, the project has been on hold for several weeks as the company and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority secured building permits to tunnel beneath county-maintained streets.

In addition to burrowing beneath portions of Swenson Street, Paradise Road and Convention Center Drive, tunnelling will occur beneath the convention center’s Central Exhibition Hall.

The project, expected to be completed by January 2021 in time for that year’s massive CES convention, will include the use of autonomously operated vehicles.

A trip from one end of the system, at the east end of the South Exhibition Hall, to the southwest corner of the new under-construction West Exhibition Hall would take about 15 minutes on foot. The people-mover will cut that time to around a minute.

The vehicles will be supplied by one of Musk’s other companies — Tesla — to transport up to 16 passengers at a time. During heavy operational periods, multiple vehicles can be platooned at one time like a train.

The people-mover is expected to be less expensive than conventional subway trains because the diameter of the tunnels at 28 feet are less expensive to produce. Boring officials say the cost will be three to four times less than a conventional transit system.

Some members of the LVCVA board of directors had some concerns about the system since The Boring Company has not deployed such a system commercially. The company has built a test tunnel at its Hawthorne, California, headquarters.

The company also has proposals to build similar systems in Los Angeles, Chicago and between Washington D.C. and Baltimore.

