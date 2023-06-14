92°F
Tourism

Discount air carrier adding Las Vegas flights to Raleigh

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 14, 2023 - 12:17 pm
 
Updated June 14, 2023 - 12:18 pm
A Breeze Airways passenger looks out the window as their inaugural flight arrival makes it to t ...
A Breeze Airways passenger looks out the window as their inaugural flight arrival makes it to the gate at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Breeze Airways is expanding its nonstop Las Vegas flight offerings again.

The Cottonwood Heights, Utah-based commercial air carrier will add three-times-weekly flights to and from Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, beginning Sept. 7

Flights will operate Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on twin-engine Airbus A220-300 jets.

“Las Vegas is such a popular destination the world over,” said David Neeleman, Breeze Airways’ founder and CEO. “But, for Las Vegas residents, we now offer a dozen destinations to explore, at unbeatable fares.”

The airline is offering limited introductory fares for Raleigh-Durham of $39 one way. For the discounted rate, tickets must be purchased by Tuesday for travel by Nov. 14.

Breeze already offers nonstop flights to and from Las Vegas to Akron-Canton, Ohio; Charleston, South Carolina; Fort Myers, Jacksonville and Tampa, Florida; Hartford, Connecticut; Huntsville, Alabama; Norfolk, and Richmond, Virginia; Syracuse, New York; and San Bernardino, California. The airline no longer operates a route to and from Provo, Utah.

Breeze will compete on the Raleigh route with Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines and Southwest Airlines, which already fly the route.

Breeze is expanding its fleet with an order of 80 new A220s, with options for 40 more.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

